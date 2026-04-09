COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital

as at April 8, 2026

Paris, April 9, 2026 – 5.45 p.m.

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, COFACE SA hereby informs its shareholders of the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital as of April 8, 2026, the date of publication in the “Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires” (BALO) of the notice of meeting serving as a convocation to the General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Total Number of

Shares Capital Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1 Number of Real

Voting Rights2 150,179,792 150,179,792 149,537,744

(1) including own shares

(2) excluding own shares

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









About Coface







COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.







At the date of 31 December 2025, the Company’s share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.







All regulated information is available on the company’s website:

(http://www.coface.com/Investors).













COFACE SA is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





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