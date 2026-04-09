COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

at 2:00 p.m. CET

Paris, April 9, 2026 – 5:45 p.m.

COFACE SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. CET

at the Group’s headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) N° 42 on April 8, 2026 (announcement N° 2600742).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

Shareholders are advised to:

Vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the VOTACCESS platform. They can also appoint the Chairman of the Shareholders’ Meeting to represent them.





Send their written questions by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt at: COFACE SA, for the attention of the Investors Relations department, 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France or electronically to the following address: investors@coface.com no later than May 13, 2026. Questions must be accompanied by proof of shareholder status in order to be considered.





All documents required to be disclosed for this Shareholders’ Meeting will be available to shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website (https://www.coface.com/) under the "Investors/General Assembly" section: (https://www.coface.com/investors/regulated-information/documents-relating-to-the-general-assembly)

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Rina ANDRIAMIADANTSOA: +33 1 49 02 15 85 – rina.andriamiadantsoa@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2026

(subject to change)

Q1-2026 results: 12 May 2026 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting: 19 May 2026

H1-2026 results: 30 July 2026 (after market close)

9M-2026 results: 2 November 2026 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website: Coface Investor Relations: financial information

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2025 and our 2025 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust.

You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE: FOR TRADE

Coface has been a leading player in global trade credit risk management for nearly 80 years, helping companies to grow their businesses and navigate an uncertain and volatile environment.

Regardless of their size, location or activity sector, Coface supports 100,000 clients in nearly 200 markets through a full range of solutions, from credit insurance, information services and debt collection to Single Risk insurance, bonding and factoring.

Every day, Coface harnesses its unique expertise and leading-edge technologies to facilitate trade on domestic and export markets alike.

In 2025, Coface had 5,511 employees and generated turnover of approximately €1.84bn.







www.coface.com







COFACE SA is listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 2 April 2026 under the number D.26-0218 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

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