Driven Brands Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. - DRVN

NEW ORLEANS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 8, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NasdaqGS: DRVN) (“Driven” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between May 3, 2023 and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Southern District of New York and Western District of North Carolina.

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Driven investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-drvn-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Driven and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had identified at least seven different categories of “material errors” in the Company’s consolidated financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, as well as in quarterly periods in 2025, and that “such financial statements should not be relied upon and required restatement” and as a result, the Company would delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2025 and need to restate its financials for fiscal years 2023, 2024, and the first three quarters of 2025.

On this news, the price of Driven Brands’ shares fell nearly 40%, from a close of $16.61 on February 24, 2026, to open at $9.99 on February 25, 2026.

The first-filed case is Clark v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-01902. A subsequent case, City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System v. Driven Brands Holdings Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00283, expanded the class period.

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