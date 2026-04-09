Akropolis Group: growth in visitor footfall, tenants’ turnover and portfolio diversification in 2025

Akropolis Group delivered stable business growth in 2025 and diversified its managed real estate portfolio with the acquisition of Galio Group. The five shopping and entertainment centres managed by the Group in Lithuania and Latvia had more than 44.4 million visitors last year, while the tenants’ turnover reached EUR 1.3 billion for the first time. The EBITDA of Akropolis Group amounted to approximately EUR 98.3 million.

“For Akropolis Group, the past year was a year of consistent goal achievement, strategic expansion and financial growth. In 2025, the number of visitors grew to more than 44.4 million. The tenants’ turnover increased from EUR 1.2 billion in 2024 to EUR 1.3 billion in 2025. This shows that consumer demand remains strong, and our managed shopping centres in the Baltic region retain their appeal,” comments Gabrielė Sapon, the CEO of Akropolis Group.

The occupancy rate of leasable areas at the five shopping and entertainment centres managed by the Group remained very high, averaging 98.8%, which ensured stable rental income and cash flows. The consolidated rental income of Akropolis Group in 2025 amounted to EUR 102.8 million, which is 13% more than in 2024 (EUR 91.4 million). The Group’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 98.3 million, which is 12% more than in 2024 (EUR 87.8 million).

An even stronger tenant portfolio

“Today, visitors to shopping and entertainment centres expect a good all-round experience. The ability to attract visitors with exclusive offers at Akropolis, modern spaces and a strong tenant portfolio are the key attributes in creating value for visitors. To achieve this, we work closely both with international brands entering the Baltic States for the first time and with brands already established in the region that are expanding and revamping their shops,” says G. Sapon.

Last year, approximately 52 thousand sq. m of various tenants’ shops were renovated at the shopping and entertainment centres managed by Akropolis Group in Lithuania and Latvia. A total of 119 new and revamped shops were opened at the shopping and entertainment centres.

Among the key highlights at Vilnius Akropolis were the opening of the largest ZARA Home in the Baltic States, as well as the opening of Elesen, New Yorker and the family entertainment centre MaryMaris, along with the expansion of Lemon Gym fitness clubs at the shopping and entertainment centres in the capital and Šiauliai. In Latvia, Sportland expanded and modernised its shops.

Investment into renovations and development

In 2025, Akropolis Group continued its investment into the renovation of Akropolis centres. At Vilnius Akropolis, the renovation of the second floor was completed – a 1,500 sq. m common area, which received an investment of EUR 0.8 million. At Šiauliai Akropolis, renovation works of the shopping and entertainment centre’s common areas were launched, while in Klaipėda, a document permitting construction was obtained and construction works valued at EUR 6 million commenced on a new 3,500 sq. m building.

Last year, the final document permitting construction was obtained for the infrastructure improvement project adjacent to the multifunctional complex Akropolis Vingis, being developed in the Vilkpėdės neighbourhood of Vilnius. With the completion of the construction permit issuance stage, the Group continues to implement its planned steps – preparing detailed project implementation plans and evaluating financing solutions.

One of the most significant events of the year was the completion of the acquisition of Galio Group, a company engaged in residential and commercial real estate development. Following the completion of the transaction, the value of the real estate portfolio managed by Akropolis Group increased by approximately 30%, while the number of income-generating properties grew from 5 to 61.

“This diversification reduces concentration risk, expands our operations across multiple real estate segments and ensures more stable and predictable revenue streams, while also strengthening our development and asset management capabilities,” comments G. Sapon.

Investor confidence and sustainability standards

Under its Green Finance Framework, Akropolis Group successfully placed its inaugural EUR 350 million green bond issue last year. International credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings reconfirmed the Group’s BB+ credit ratings with a stable outlook.

All five shopping and entertainment centres managed by Akropolis Group in Lithuania and Latvia have been assessed according to the international BREEAM In-Use building sustainability standard – they have been awarded a Very Good rating. In 2025, the company also prepared its first sustainability report in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

“Akropolis Group enters 2026 in a stronger position. Our results have remained solid and resilient to market changes, we have strengthened our capital structure and market confidence, diversified and expanded our asset base, advanced our development projects, improved portfolio quality and raised the bar for sustainability standards. The Group’s priorities remain clear: consistent capital allocation, active asset management and sustainable long-term value creation for our investors, tenants, partners and communities,” comments the CEO of Akropolis Group.

Vilniaus Prekyba, the sole shareholder of Akropolis Group, approved the 2025 consolidated financial statements of Akropolis Group and the profit distribution proposal, under which EUR 90 million was allocated for the payment of dividends to Vilniaus Prekyba.

Review and amendments to the Financial and Dividend Distribution Policy

The Board of Akropolis Group reviewed the Financial and Dividend Distribution Policy of Akropolis Group and approved its amendment. Having assessed the financial position of Akropolis Group, market conditions and debt service capacity, it was decided that it is appropriate to change the long-term Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) target from 4x to 3x. A 3x ICR reflects a conservative interest coverage level that protects creditors, while providing the Company with greater flexibility in managing its capital structure. All other target financial ratios set out in the finance and dividend distribution policy remain unchanged.

About Akropolis Group:

Akropolis Group, a leading real estate development and management company in the Baltic States, manages shopping centre development and management service companies in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as a residential and commercial real estate development and management company Galio Group. In Lithuania, Akropolis Group manages Akropolis shopping and entertainment centres in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai; in Latvia – Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa in Riga.

For more information:

Aistė Jankūnaitė

+370 614 55468 / aiste@ideaprima.lt

Akropolis Group media representative

IDEA PRIMA Project Director

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