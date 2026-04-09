Battalion Oil Corporation Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE: BATL). The investigation focuses on Battalion’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Battalion securities?

If you purchased Battalion securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 23, 2026, Battalion reported financial and operational results disclosing that ceased operations at the AGI processing facility and related curtailments reduced average daily production by approximately 4,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Company had previously disclosed that the AGI processing facility ceased operations in August 2025 and remained out of service during the period, and that it temporarily shut in a portion of production while pursuing alternative gas processing arrangements.

Following these disclosures, Battalion’s stock price declined significantly, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Battalion complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Battalion stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com