The Simply Good Foods Company Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver office of Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of The Simply Good Foods Company. The investigation focuses on Simply Good Foods’ executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Simply Good Foods securities?

If you purchased Simply Good Foods securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On April 9, 2026, Simply Good Foods reported its financial results and updated its outlook. Among other things, the Company stated that its net sales performance was “largely driven by poor retail takeaway,” that Quest consumption was affected by “slower base velocity in chips and bars,” and that its “recent results have not met [its] expectations.” The Company also reduced its full-year guidance, forecasting net sales to decline approximately 10% to 7% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA to decline approximately 22% to 19%.

In addition, Simply Good Foods disclosed a non-cash impairment charge of approximately $249 million, which the Company attributed largely to “updated projections of future revenue.”

Following these disclosures, Simply Good Foods’ stock price declined, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Simply Good Foods complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Simply Good Foods stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com