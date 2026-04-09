BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Terns Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – TERN), Whitestone REIT (NYSE – WSR), Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB), Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DAWN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Terns Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – TERN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Terns will be acquired by Merck (NYSE - MRK) for $53.00 per share in a cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Terns Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/terns-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-tern/.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE – WSR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Whitestone will be acquired by Ares Management Corporation (NYSE - ARES) for $19.00 per share or unit in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Whitestone Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/whitestone-reit-nyse-wsr/.

Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq – RLYB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, RallyBio will be acquired by Candid Therapeutics, Inc. (“Candid”) Following closing, pre-Transaction Rallybio holders are expected to own approximately 3.65% of the combined company. Upon completion of the Merger, the combined company expects to operate under the name Candid Therapeutics, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CDRX.” The investigation concerns whether the Rallybio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/rallybio-corporation-nasdaq-rlyb/.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - DAWN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Day One will be acquired by Servier for $21.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Day One Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/day-one-biopharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-dawn/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.