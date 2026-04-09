Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of March 31, 2026

 | Source: Rexel Développement SAS Rexel Développement SAS

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2026-03-31296,096,004Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 296,096,004
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 292,763,258

 
(1)         Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)         Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

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Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights as of March 31, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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