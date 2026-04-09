Planisware - Availability of the 2025 URD

Availability of the 2025

Universal Registration Document

Paris, France, April 09, 2026 – Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces the filling of its 2025 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 09, 2026 under the approval number n° D.26-0242.

The Universal Registration Document notably includes:

The annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2025;

The management report ;

The corporate governance report;

The sustainability report

The description of the share buyback program;

The Statutory Auditors' reports;

The information on fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.





This Universal Registration Document can be consulted or downloaded from the Planisware website, planisware.com, in the investors section.

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d’Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon benoit.damecourt@planisware.com planisware@brunswickgroup.com +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware’s mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 850 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 650 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware’s clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol “PLNW”).

For more information, visit: https://planisware.com/ and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

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