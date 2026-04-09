Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cybersecurity, AI and Defense Solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, April 20-22

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 30 of its technology providers at Sea-Air-Space 2026, the premier maritime exposition in the U.S. Powered by the Navy League of the United States, the event will take place April 20-22, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and will offer defense, military and industry professionals a unique platform to discuss the latest advancements in the maritime domain.

LEARN:

Spanning three dynamic days, Sea-Air-Space 2026 will feature industry-leading speakers, four expansive exhibitor halls, engaging special events, educational sessions, awards programs and a vast selection of networking opportunities.

Notable special events include:

View the full schedule here.

ATTEND:

Monday-Wednesday, April 20-22, 2026

Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

201 Waterfront Street

Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 30 of its technology partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, AI and more solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2026. Stop by the Carahsoft Booth #415 for live partner demos and connect with additional Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partner Demos:

Monday, April 20, 2026 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Wasabi Nutanix Pluralsight Everfox Everfox Everfox Primer.AI Primer.AI Primer.AI OPSWAT OPSWAT OPTSWAT SIS Spectro Cloud Quzara Project Host Trout Software Caveonix Cloudflare Asana Coder Zoom Icertis Interos Starburst Axonius BetterUp Hammerspace Vector Solution Epsilon3 Quantum Infoblox Delinea Assured Data Protection Snowflake

Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at Sea-Air-Space:

Anduril (#130) NCS Technologies (#3237) Armada #T604 SAP (#CC100) Dataminr (#411) Shift5 (#3100) Decision Lens (#850) Skydio (#3137) Dell Technologies (#317) Striveworks (PG101) Ethos Systems (#PL1111) Thales (#201) GE Vernova (#PO4) The Modern Data Company (#T1115) Govini (#509) Trenton Systems (#2001) KPMG LLP (#ML101) WindWard (#PO6) Leidos (#1125)

View the entire exhibitor directory here.

NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Carahsoft has designated meeting rooms in the exhibit hall, providing partners with spaces for meetings during the event. Schedule an appointment with the Carahsoft Team by emailing SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com.

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and for an opportunity to participate, contact Justin Sayen at (571) 590-7126.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Defense, Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com