Carahsoft and Partners Showcase Cybersecurity, AI and Defense Solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2026 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, April 20-22

RESTON, Va., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 30 of its technology providers at Sea-Air-Space 2026, the premier maritime exposition in the U.S. Powered by the Navy League of the United States, the event will take place April 20-22, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and will offer defense, military and industry professionals a unique platform to discuss the latest advancements in the maritime domain.
LEARN:
Spanning three dynamic days, Sea-Air-Space 2026 will feature industry-leading speakers, four expansive exhibitor halls, engaging special events, educational sessions, awards programs and a vast selection of networking opportunities.
Notable special events include:
- Transition Connection: The dedicated Sea-Air-Space hiring event that connects transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses with leading employers and career opportunities.
- Sea Services Luncheon with ADM Daryl Caudle, USN: Join the Chief of Naval Operations for a forward-looking keynote outlining the U.S. Navy’s top priorities, including future conflict preparedness, force readiness and fleet modernization.
- Center for Maritime Strategy Breakfast - Pressure Point: The Future of Maritime Dominance: Brings together senior maritime leaders and experts for a high-level discussion on strategic priorities shaping the future of naval and maritime operations.
- Navy is Open for Business: A small-business showcase at Sea-Air-Space that invites innovative companies to pitch new technologies, tools or ideas directly to Department of the Navy experts for potential future collaboration.
- Navy League Luncheon with The Honorable John C. Phelan: Join Navy League members and defense leaders for a luncheon featuring keynote remarks from Secretary of the Navy on Department priorities and readiness, followed by the Department of the Navy Safety Awards recognizing excellence in safety and risk management.
- Congressional Breakfast: This breakfast session convenes Members of Congress to discuss defense-focused maritime priorities in the SHIPS for America Act and NDAA, including strengthening sealift, accelerating fleet production and expanding Indo-Pacific operational capacity.
- Gaming to Win: Wargaming Demos: Demos explore the role of wargaming and strategic simulation in strengthening maritime decision-making and preparing naval leaders for future operational challenges, featuring expert panelists from defense, academia and industry.
View the full schedule here.
ATTEND:
Monday-Wednesday, April 20-22, 2026
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center
201 Waterfront Street
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 30 of its technology partners will showcase a full range of Cybersecurity, AI and more solutions at Sea-Air-Space 2026. Stop by the Carahsoft Booth #415 for live partner demos and connect with additional Carahsoft partners throughout the show floor.
Carahsoft Partner Demos:
|Monday, April 20, 2026
|Tuesday, April 21, 2026
|Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Additional Carahsoft Partners Participating at Sea-Air-Space:
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View the entire exhibitor directory here.
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:
Carahsoft has designated meeting rooms in the exhibit hall, providing partners with spaces for meetings during the event. Schedule an appointment with the Carahsoft Team by emailing SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com.
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and for an opportunity to participate, contact Justin Sayen at (571) 590-7126.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Defense, Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
Contact
Mary Lange
(703) 230-7434
PR@carahsoft.com