Austin Mayor Kirk Watson Proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

Austin, TX, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Mayor Pro Tem José “Chito” Vela, on behalf of Mayor Kirk Watson, today issued a proclamation designating April 2026 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Austin. This recognition highlights a partnership with Upbring, a statewide leader in child wellbeing headquartered in the city.

“To make Austin the best place to live, work and raise a family, we need innovative nonprofit partners like Upbring who turn bold problem‑solving into lasting impact,” said Mayor Watson.

The proclamation underscores Austin’s leadership in strengthening families and addressing child abuse and neglect through prevention-focused, community-based support. It also recognizes the role of community organizations working to support children and families before challenges escalate into crisis.

“This proclamation affirms our shared commitment to a brighter future for Austin’s children and the power of community­­ — working alongside partners like Upbring who are making a real difference for families, including those in my district,” said Mayor Pro Tem Vela.

Upbring's Child Wellbeing Zones model — currently operating in Austin and Dallas — anchors its prevention work. The model deploys a targeted, place-based strategy that surrounds children and caregivers with coordinated support, addressing the conditions that put families at risk before abuse or neglect takes hold.

“This recognition affirms the impact of the work already happening in communities across Austin and throughout our state,” said Mike Loo, President and CEO of Upbring. “Prevention is not aspirational — it’s already within reach. When we come together with intention and a willingness to innovate, we can support families earlier and create lasting change for children.”

April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Mayor Pro Tem Vela called on civic partners, service providers, public agencies and community leaders to ensure that stable, supportive environments remain accessible and adequately resourced for Austin's children.

To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, contact Upbring at innovate@upbring.org, visit Upbring.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Upbring

For more than 150 years, the Texas-based nonprofit Upbring has been dedicated to breaking the cycle of child abuse and advancing child wellbeing. Serving nearly 10,000 children annually across 100+ locations, Upbring delivers foster care, adoption, education, residential treatment, supervised independent living and community programs.

In 2018, the organization launched the sector’s first Innovation Lab, which led to the development of the inaugural Child Wellbeing Zones — a community-based prevention model with the audacious goal of ending child removals in participating ZIP codes with the highest demonstrated need within five years. Guided by insights, driven by data and grounded in prevention, Upbring partners with communities to build stronger families, safer neighborhoods and brighter futures.

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