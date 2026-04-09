LVW Advisors CEO Again Named No. 1 in New York, Recognized Nationally on Forbes 2026 Lists

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors, a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm serving nonprofits and high-net-worth individuals, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Lori Van Dusen, CIMA®, has once again been named the No. 1 private wealth advisor in New York State (excluding New York City) on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors 2026 list. She was also ranked No. 90 on the Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list for 2026.

“I’m humbled to continue receiving this recognition,” said Van Dusen. “It’s meaningful for our team, but more importantly, it drives us to keep raising the bar – deepening our expertise and helping clients move forward with clarity and confidence.”

This recognition reflects a sustained track record of leadership, with Van Dusen earning the No. 1 spot in New York for the fifth consecutive year, and her eighth appearance on the Forbes Best-in-State list. She has also been named to Forbes America’s Top Wealth Advisors list for the ninth consecutive year.

The Forbes rankings of America’s Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on a combination of qualitative insights from due diligence interviews and quantitative data, including revenue trends and assets under management. The methodology also considers factors such as service models, compliance records, and industry experience, with a focus on best practices in serving clients. All advisors considered have a minimum of seven years of experience. Portfolio performance is not a factor due to varying client objectives and limited audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives compensation in exchange for rankings.

To view the full 2026 list of America’s Top Wealth Advisors, click here >

To view the full 2026 list of Best-in-State list Wealth Advisors, click here >

The 2026 Forbes/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisors and Best-in-State Advisors rankings were awarded on April 7, 2026, and are based on information provided by LVW Advisors as of June 30, 2025. No compensation was provided for placement on these rankings lists. LVW paid a fee for promotional materials. Click here for LVW’s full list of disclosures: https://lvwadvisors.com/disclosure/.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit lvwadvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Jay Scott

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484-695-3774