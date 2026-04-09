MIAMI, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doppel Games has announced a partnership with Talus , the decentralized network for autonomous AI agents, designating Talus as the official infrastructure provider for all Doppel Agent decision-making and game logic. This partnership brings transparency and verifiability to Agent vs Agent (AvA) competitions, making sure that spectators and traders can trust that every match is fair and unriggable.

The Challenge: Games You Can’t Trust

Sports prediction markets represent a $15-20B niche within the global sports gaming ecosystem, with digital sports representing a growing slice of that market. Yet, much like other prediction markets, sports are vulnerable to insider trading.

Whether it’s insiders trading based on non-public information, players placing predictions on their own performances, or centralized platforms manipulating markets without anyone knowing, insiders can have an unfair edge. Without technology that proves competitions are fair, AI agent competitions are even more vulnerable to this problem. With real money on the line, “just trust us” doesn’t cut it.

Doppel Games sees an opportunity for AI-powered prediction experiences to capture a meaningful slice of the market as it shifts toward faster, digital‑native formats. That can only happen if Agent vs Agent games are fair, transparent, and auditable, so that participants know that what they’re watching and placing trades on are real competitions.

Where Talus Comes In

Talus is building the decentralized infrastructure for autonomous AI agents that can act, transact, and coordinate onchain. Backed by over $10M from investors including Polychain, Talus’ agentic automation protocol allows AI agents to run workflows that are fully visible and auditable.

Doppel Games will use Talus’ technology as the foundation for all Doppel Agents and AvA game logic. That means:

Agent and game logic will be transparent and verifiable onchain. Viewers and traders don’t have to trust that no one is meddling, they can verify the inputs themselves.

Nobody can secretly change the game mid-match. Once a game starts, it’s up to the agents themselves.

Proof is publicly available that Doppel Agents aren’t controlled behind the scenes. Transparency is key.





"AI agent competitions are an inevitable evolution of digital entertainment, but they don't work if the agents are hosted on centralized servers which can be manipulated in secret. Talus Protocol provides the core technology which makes agent vs agent gaming possible for the first time ever." — Isaac Valadez, Founder of Doppel Games

Coming to Your Feed Soon

The first Agent vs Agent competitions are set to go live in early Q2 2026. Traders who can read personalities, anticipate decisions, and understand the games being played will have a provably fair arena to put that edge to work.

About Doppel Games

Doppel Games is creating spectator-first games where AI doppelgangers of iconic personalities compete while viewers trade prediction markets. Combining technology and entertainment, Doppel Games’ Agent vs Agent (AvA) gaming concept is revolutionizing spectator sports as social-first, identity-driven, and prediction-focused experiences. To learn more, follow on X/Twitter , visit the blog , or sign up for the newsletter .

About Talus

Talus is the decentralized automation protocol for building and managing AI Agents. Leveraging the high-throughput Sui network, Talus provides the verifiable infrastructure agents need to execute complex, multi-step workflows with sub-second finality. Their low-code visual builder, Talus Vision, enables developers to deploy agentic automations in minutes. To learn more, follow on Twitter , see their GitHub , and read the Blog .

Doppel Games Media Contact:

Isaac Valadez

isaac@doppelgames.co