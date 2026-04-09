DEADLINE ALERT for ODD, CHOW, GO, and ALIT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)

Class Period: February 26, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 11, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) due to an algorithm change by Oddity’s largest advertising partner, Oddity’s advertisements were being diverted to lower quality auctions at abnormally high costs; (2) the foregoing significantly increased Oddity’s customer acquisition costs, thereby negatively impacting Oddity’s business and financial prospects; (3) accordingly, Defendants overstated the overall strength, stability, and sustainability of Oddity’s digital operating model and/or market position; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an ODDITY shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited (NYSE: CHOW)

Class Period: September 16, 2025 – December 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CHOW was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) CHOW’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; (3) that, as a result, CHOW securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NYSE American and severe volatility-induced decline; (4) that the sole underwriter on the IPO, Tiger Securities, had been fined and censured by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) in April 2025 for failing to have a reasonable system in place to identify potentially suspicious deposits of low-priced securities; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a ChowChow shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO)

Class Period: August 5, 2025 – March 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had “expanded too quickly” into new stores; (2) the Company’s purportedly strong financial and operational growth was being artificially supported by excessive rapid store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth required to meet its previously set guidance; (4) the Company’s Restructuring Plan would require further Optimization to achieve its operational goals, including significant store closures and asset write-downs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Grocery Outlet shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Alight, Inc. (“Alight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALIT)

Class Period: November 12, 2024 – February 18, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 15, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Alight’s optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, strong pipeline, and far-reaching visibility fell short of reality; (2) the Company’s sales team was not equipped execute in accordance with its management’s expectations; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Alight shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com