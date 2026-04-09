Dassault Aviation: Terms of provision of the background documents for the GM

GENERAL MEETING OF 13 MAY 2026

Terms of the provision of the preparatory documents

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The Combined General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 3 pm at 9, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées - Marcel Dassault - Paris (75008).

The meeting notice (l’avis de réunion) comprising the agenda, the text of the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors and the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this General Meeting has been published on 6 April 2026 in the French official legal announcement publication number 41 (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO)). This meeting notice can be consulted on the website of the BALO www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr and on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com (in the folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “General Meetings” (Assemblées Générales)).

The documents and information that need to be provided as per the applicable regulations and the 2025 Annual Report are available on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com (folder “Group”, sub folder “Finance” then “General Meetings” (Assemblées Générales)).

The documents that have to be made available to shareholders can be consulted at the registered office within the statutory deadline.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft (including 2,800 Falcons) delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2025, Dassault Aviation had about 15,000 employees and reported revenues of € 7.42 billion.

dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication

Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90 - stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com

Mathieu Durand - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88 - mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Investor Relations

Louis Proisy - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

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