Global Liver Institute Will Convene the Second Edition of Advanced Advocacy Academy (A3) UK

London, United Kingdom, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its inaugural year, Global Liver Institute’s A3 UK returns April 10 and 11, 2026. Delivered through a strengthened partnership with King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and now officially welcoming the British Liver Trust, the program will create a unified platform to advance liver health in the UK while advancing global advocacy, clinical leadership, and national representation.

Millions of people in the UK are estimated to be living with liver disease, many without knowing it. The Advanced Advocacy Academy addresses this gap by equipping advocates with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to engage directly with policymakers, clinicians, and health systems. It ensures that lived experience is the driving force in shaping better outcomes for patients and their families.

Larry R. Holden, CEO of Global Liver Institute, shares: “A3 UK brings together patients, caregivers, and healthcare leaders to turn insights into action. By amplifying the lived experience voice and partnering with local experts and advocacy organisations, we are not just raising awareness about liver disease but also transforming liver health across the UK, Europe, and beyond.”

Hospital admissions for liver disease have more than doubled over the past two decades, underscoring the urgent need for awareness, early detection, and improved care pathways. The two-day program will feature expert sessions, advocacy training, and opportunities to connect with liver health leaders, fostering collaboration across the patient and clinical communities.

Dr. Saima Ajaz, Specialist Hepatologist at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and one of the course directors, emphasised the importance of programs like this one: “This international event will bring together interactive workshops, expert-led discussions, and networking opportunities, all with the aim of empowering people to become advocates, and champion better care for people living with liver disease. Patients aren’t just part of the conversation – they are the reason the conversation matters. Our work is about giving them the seat they’ve always deserved.”

Pamela Healy OBE, Chief Executive, British Liver Trust, adds: "This is a great opportunity for people to help turn their experiences into action, strengthening the liver community and helping to drive improvements in care. Those who live with liver disease, or care for someone who does, understand better than anyone the challenges patients face. When we give people with lived experience the skills and opportunities to share their stories and advocate for change, their voices can be incredibly powerful.”

Register now to secure your place:

Date: April 10-11, 2026

Venue: Royal Society of Medicine

Registration Link: https://globalliver.salsalabs.org/A3UK2026

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About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI holds Platinum Transparency with Candid/GuideStar, is a member of the National Health Council and NORD, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Follow GLI on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube or visit www.globalliver.org

About King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is one of the UK’s largest and busiest teaching Trusts. It is recognised internationally for its work in liver disease and transplantation, neurosciences, cardiology, haemato-oncology, fetal medicine, stroke and major trauma.

Our hospitals include King’s College Hospital (Denmark Hill), Princess Royal University Hospital (PRUH), and Orpington Hospital. We also provide some services at Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary’s Hospital, Sidcup. We provide care to 1.5 million patients in Southwark, Lambeth, Bromley, Bexley, Lewisham and elsewhere in south-east London and parts of Kent. In 2021, we launched our strategy, Strong Roots, Global Reach , with our vision to be BOLD.

About British Liver Trust

The British Liver Trust is the leading liver charity in the UK, working to save lives and improve liver health. Liver disease is the third leading cause of premature death and more than one in five of us are at risk of developing the condition. We take action so people are diagnosed early, get the treatment they need, and campaign to make liver health a national priority. Since our merger with the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, we are here for everyone, of all ages, affected by liver disease. We provide support and guidance, giving people clear information, practical advice and emotional help. We aim to improve understanding of liver health, drive improvements in treatment and care, and support anyone living with liver disease, whatever their age or condition.