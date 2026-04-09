New Vision Film Announces Exciting Comedy Special on Amazon Video

Tampa, FL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new stand-up special spotlighting Caribbean voices is on the way.

Comedy head-liners Renny and Das Quay.

Work Wit’ Me, led by Bahamian comedian Jaquay “DasQuay” Adderley, is currently in post-production and slated for distribution in 2026. The special was filmed in Nassau, Bahamas, at the Diplomat Center in front of a crowd of more than 1,200 attendees.

Directed and produced by Deon Gibson of New Vision Film, the project brings together Adderley as the headliner and comedian Lorenzo “Renny” Cromwell as host.

Work Wit’ Me uses comedy to explore the intersection of Haitian and Bahamian culture. Cromwell, known for his appearances on Wild ’N Out, draws from his personal experiences, including his upbringing and journey into entertainment. Adderley, widely recognized in the Bahamas for his sketch work and live performances, brings his perspective on Bahamian culture, tourism, and everyday life.

Together, the special explores shared themes around identity, family dynamics, and the nuances of Caribbean life—highlighting both the differences and common ground across their experiences.

A release platform has not yet been announced.

Press Inquiries

Deon Gibson

deongibsion [at] anewvisionfilm.com

813-898-4041

https://newvisionfilm.com