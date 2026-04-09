Echo Limousine Moves to Downtown Chicago, Strengthening Its Position as the Leading Chicago Limo Service

CHICAGO, IL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Echo Limousine has announced the relocation of its headquarters to Downtown Chicago, marking a strategic move to enhance accessibility and operational efficiency as demand for professional transportation services continues to grow. The company's new office is located at 1 N State St #1513, Chicago, IL 60602.

The relocation places Echo Limousine in the center of Chicago's business district, allowing the company to better serve corporate clients, event planners, and travelers seeking a dependable limo and car service in Chicago. By positioning its operations closer to key commercial and hospitality hubs, the company aims to streamline coordination for airport transfers, corporate travel, and special events.

Founded in 2009, Echo Limousine has expanded its operations across the Chicago area, providing scheduled transportation to and from O'Hare International Airport, Midway International Airport, and surrounding suburbs. Over the years, the company has developed a service model centered on pre-arranged rides, professional chauffeurs, and consistent service standards. The move to a downtown location reflects continued growth and increased demand for structured transportation services in a competitive urban market.

"Relocating to Downtown Chicago allows us to stay closer to our clients and operate more efficiently in a fast-paced environment," said Mircea Stanescu, founder of Echo Limousine in Chicago. "This move supports our long-term focus on providing dependable transportation with experienced chauffeurs and clean, comfortable vehicles."

The new office location is expected to support improved dispatch coordination and faster response times for scheduled rides. Downtown Chicago serves as a central point for business travel, conventions, and large-scale events, making it a practical base for a Chicago limo provider focused on punctual service and organized logistics.

Echo Limousine's services include airport transportation, corporate travel, long-distance car service, and event transportation. The company operates with licensed, professional chauffeurs and utilizes real-time flight tracking along with advanced booking and dispatch systems. These tools allow the company to adjust schedules based on changing travel conditions, including flight delays and early arrivals, while maintaining consistency across service types.

In addition to its airport and corporate transportation services, Echo Limousine supports weddings, proms, and group travel throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. The company has also expanded its capabilities to include interstate and cross-country trips, as well as access to a broader affiliate network for nationwide and international travel coordination. This expansion reflects a broader shift in customer expectations, as travelers increasingly seek transportation providers capable of handling both local and long-distance travel needs.

The relocation aligns with ongoing industry trends as transportation companies invest in centralized operations to improve service reliability and operational oversight. In major metropolitan areas, proximity to high-demand zones plays a key role in maintaining consistent scheduling and minimizing delays, particularly for time-sensitive services such as airport transfers and corporate travel.

Echo Limousine will continue to operate throughout the greater Chicago area, including suburban regions and interstate routes. The company's service approach remains focused on pre-scheduled transportation, professional drivers, and maintaining clean, comfortable vehicles across its fleet.

The new downtown office is now fully operational. For more information, visit https://www.echolimousine.com.

About Echo Limousine





Echo Limousine is a Chicago-based transportation company providing private car and limousine services throughout the city, surrounding suburbs, and the greater Midwest region. Founded in 2009, the company offers airport transportation, corporate travel, event transportation, and long-distance car service. Echo Limousine operates with professional chauffeurs, modern booking systems, and a focus on on-time arrival and customer service. Services are available 24/7 and include coverage for O'Hare and Midway airports, as well as regional and cross-country travel. The company serves both individual and corporate clients seeking structured and dependable transportation.

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For more information about Echo Limousine, contact the company here:



Echo Limousine

Mircea Stanescu

312-730-3550

mircea@echolimousine.com

1 N State St, suite 1513, Chicago, Illinois 60602