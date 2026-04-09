USA Today Names Aledade a 2026 Top Workplace for People-First Culture

BETHESDA, Md., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aledade , a physician-led, national leader in value-based care, has been named a winner of the 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces award . This honor recognizes organizations that have built exceptional, people-first cultures through a steadfast commitment to employee listening and engagement.

Aledade was honored based on authentic, confidential feedback from its workforce of more than 1,600 employees. The survey, conducted by the research firm Energage, measures specific workplace experience themes that are proven indicators of high performance and a healthy corporate environment. The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures.

“We’ve built a workplace where every employee’s contribution is connected to the success of our primary care partners,” said Mat Kendall , co-founder and president at Aledade. “Our experts are developing cutting-edge tools and technology to support primary care physicians in delivering better patient outcomes. This recognition is a reflection of our talented team, who is as passionate about our mission to improve health care as the partners we serve nationwide.”

As a public benefit corporation , Aledade is committed to a mission that is good for patients, practices and society — a purpose that resonates with its workforce of value-based care and technology experts. This service-driven community is supported by a remote-first flexibility that allows teams across all 50 states to integrate work with life.

Aledade also demonstrates its commitment to employee well-being through robust benefits , including:

12 weeks of fully paid parental leave for all new parents

A six-week paid sabbatical after six years of service

Generous paid time off

Extensive professional development, including managerial training and educational assistance



In addition to this national recognition, Aledade has been named a top remote workplace by CareerBuilder and Monster. The company was also recognized as a top Washington, D.C.-area workplace by The Washington Post for the sixth consecutive year and received recognition from Modern Healthcare as one of best places to work in health care . These honors underscore Aledade’s commitment to fostering a supportive and flexible environment for its mission-driven workforce.

About Aledade

Aledade is a physician-led public benefit corporation and national leader in value‑based care. We help primary care organizations deliver better patient outcomes and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Through our accountable care organizations, over 3,000 primary care partners in 46 states and the District of Columbia share in the rewards of improved care for over 3 million patients — supported by advanced insights, AI‑driven technology, personal coaching, policy expertise and 200+ value-based contracts. Learn more at www.aledade.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .