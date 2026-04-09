Cynet Named Leader and Outperformer in 2026 GigaOm Radar for Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

BOSTON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform empowering organizations to focus on what matters most, has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2026 GigaOm Radar for XDR. GigaOm positioned Cynet in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant for its platform completeness and rapid innovation in automating the threat lifecycle.



The report recognizes Cynet’s innovation-led approach to XDR, including generative AI features that reduce the learning curve for security analysts, real-time attack path visualizations, and a perfect (5/5) score in Agentic AI for millisecond detection to containment. GigaOm praises CyOps 24x7 MDR specifically, noting that “the company’s focus on integrating expert MDR services with a unified technology stack allows it to advance faster than traditional platform players.”



“Cynet's advancement to the Leaders circle reflects our continued investment in AI that predicts emerging threats, accelerates analyst productivity, and automates response,” said Yaniv Shechtman, VP of Product at Cynet. “That intelligence only works when delivered through a unified platform, and it's why partners choose Cynet to build competitive cybersecurity businesses today and into the future.”



XDR: From Alerts to Attack Paths



Modern threats are multi-stage attack paths where lateral movement happens in minutes, not days. GigaOm’s report reinforces the trend toward unified XDR platforms that correlate activity across domains and disrupt paths in real time. As a natively unified cybersecurity platform that combines AI automation with an always-on CyOps team, Cynet helps partners and their customers defend faster with sub-5-minute detection (MTTD) and sub-10-minute response (MTTR).



The report highlighted several key differentiators in how Cynet controls attack paths:

Attack Path Visualization: Cynet’s Attack Story feature automatically graphs the root cause and lateral movement of an incident in real time. GigaOm noted that these automated attack maps “ reduce cognitive load on analysts, allowing even junior team members to execute effective remediation steps.”

Cynet’s Attack Story feature automatically graphs the root cause and lateral movement of an incident in real time. GigaOm noted that these automated attack maps “ Identity Analytics and Protection: Cynet’s AI-based behavioral engines detect lateral movement and credential anomalies in real time, intercepting a critical entry point of most modern attack paths before attackers can escalate.

Cynet’s AI-based behavioral engines detect lateral movement and credential anomalies in real time, intercepting a critical entry point of most modern attack paths before attackers can escalate. MITRE ATT&CK: Cynet is classified as an Outperformer due to its successful performance in the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, achieving 100% detection, 100% protection, and 100% technique-level coverage with no configuration changes or false positives.

Cynet is classified as an Outperformer due to its successful performance in the 2025 MITRE ATT&CK evaluations, achieving 100% detection, 100% protection, and 100% technique-level coverage with no configuration changes or false positives. Agentic AI: Cynet earned a perfect (5/5) score for CyAI, its proprietary AI engine that autonomously remediates 90% of threats at scale, with an industry-low <0.9% false positive rate and no human intervention required.

Cynet earned a perfect (5/5) score for CyAI, its proprietary AI engine that autonomously remediates 90% of threats at scale, with an industry-low <0.9% false positive rate and no human intervention required. Ecosystem: While GigaOm cites “the seamless efficacy of Cynet's own integrated stack” as the platform's primary value proposition, a perfect (5/5) Ecosystem score means partners can also easily integrate Cynet into their stack.





To download the full report, visit Cynet’s GigaOm XDR Radar page.



About Cynet

Cynet’s unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform delivers a comprehensive suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution backed by 24x7 SOC security experts. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower partners to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com.



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