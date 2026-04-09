Stanley Consultants named to 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces honor

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Consultants has again been recognized as a 2026 USA Today Top Workplace, marking the third consecutive year the firm has received this national recognition.

In addition to the national honor, Stanley Consultants was recognized with multiple 2026 Top Workplaces Culture Awards, recognizing excellence in Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Purpose & Values, Employee Well-Being, Professional Development and Employee Appreciation.

The Top Workplaces program, now in its 15th year, evaluates organizations based entirely on confidential employee feedback. Facilitated by Energage, companies are measured on key drivers of organizational success including alignment, execution and connection with scores compared against national benchmarks.

“Being recognized as a USA Today Top Workplace for the third year in a row is incredibly meaningful because these awards are exclusively based on feedback from our employees,” said Kate Harris, Stanley president, CEO and chair of the board. “As a proud People-First organization, how our people experience their work, support one another and grow their careers is incredibly important to us.”

ABOUT STANLEY CONSULTANTS

Improving Lives Since 1913. Stanley Consultants has been helping clients solve essential and complex energy and infrastructure challenges for over 110 years, successfully completing more than 50,000 engagements in 120 countries and all 50 states and U.S. territories. Values-based and purpose-driven, Stanley is an employee-owned company of engineers, scientists, technologists, innovators and client-service experts who are recognized for their commitment and passion to make a difference. For more information on Stanley Consultants, please visit https://www.stanleyconsultants.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Stanley Consultants

Heather Yount, Media Relations & Content Strategy Manager

yountheather@stanleygroup.com | 303.649.7805