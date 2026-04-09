Skynet Brokers Partners with Plansight to Revolutionize Client Health Benefit Solutions and Employee Satisfaction

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah , April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skynet Brokers, a leading employee benefits brokerage, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Plansight, the industry's only end-to-end benefits marketing platform that uses AI and automation to ensure every renewal and RFP is consistent, accurate, and fast. This partnership marks a significant investment in Skynet Brokers' mission to help clients find the perfect insurance policy for their health, life, dental, and vision needs..

By integrating Plansight’s advanced workflows and automated RFP technology, Skynet Brokers is eliminating the manual friction typically associated with benefits renewals. This shift allows the agency’s employees to move away from time-consuming manual spreadsheets and toward high-level strategic advocacy for their clients.

Elevating the Employee Experience

At the heart of this partnership is a commitment to the people behind the work. Skynet Brokers recognizes that an empowered team provides superior service.

"Our employees are our greatest asset," said Al Wilson, Director of Operations at Skynet Brokers. "By partnering with Plansight, we are giving our team the most sophisticated tools in the market. This isn't just about software; it’s about reducing burnout, removing tedious tasks, and allowing our employees to do the work they love, solving complex problems and building relationships with our amazing clients."

Delivering Unmatched Value to Clients

For clients of Skynet Brokers, this partnership translates to:

Total Market Transparency: Real-time visibility into the entire carrier market.

Real-time visibility into the entire carrier market. Faster Turnaround: Drastically reduced timelines for benefit plan designs and renewals.

Drastically reduced timelines for benefit plan designs and renewals. Data-Driven Decisions: Sophisticated modeling that ensures clients never overpay for coverage.

"Plansight was built to bring clarity to a complex industry," said Weston Lunsford, CEO at Plansight. "We are thrilled to partner with Skynet Brokers, a firm that understands that better technology leads to better outcomes, both for the brokers using the platform and the employers they serve."

About Skynet Brokers

Skynet Brokers is a Georgia based agency with a purpose. We know that finding the right insurance solutions takes a whole team working in the same direction. We help you navigate the complex insurance landscape and find the best coverage for your needs

About Plansight

Plansight is the only end-to-end benefits marketing platform that uses AI and automation to ensure every renewal and RFP is consistent, accurate, and fast. By connecting brokers and carriers in a single digital ecosystem, Plansight brings unprecedented speed, accuracy, and transparency to the employee benefits industry.

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Media Contact:

Cole Herman

Director of Demand Generation

(202) 683-7866

marketing@plansight.com

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