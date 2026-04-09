Deadline Alert: Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSIX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming May 19, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions International, Inc. (“Power Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PSIX) securities between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR POWER SOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 6, 2025, after the market closed, Power Solutions released its third quarter 2025 financial results, revealing that “gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 23.9%, a decrease of 5.0%” year over year due in part to “temporary inefficiencies related to our accelerated production ramp-up” for “key data center product lines.” Further, the Company revealed it “anticipates … sales growth of 45%” for full year 2025, which indicated a sharp deceleration as the Company had reported year-over-year growth of 74% in the second quarter and 65% in the third quarter 2025.

On this news, Power Solutions’ stock price fell $15.55, or 19.14%, to close at $65.69 per share on November 7, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On March 2, 2026, after the market closed, Power Solutions issued a press release announcing fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that gross margin declined 8% year-over-year due to “operating inefficiencies related to [the Company’s] accelerated production ramp-up for data center product lines.” Further, the Company provided its outlook for 2026, including only “moderate margin improvement from the products serving data center markets.” The press release also revealed the Company was “executing specific actions to improve supply chain performance and manufacturing cost structures” but only now “beginning to see measurable improvements, which [it] expect to build and support margin expansion over time.”

Following these disclosures, Power Solutions stock fell $24.84 or 28.97% to close at $60.91 on March 3, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 19, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.