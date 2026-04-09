Biodesix Recognized as a Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award. The award honors organizations with 150+ employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. The winners are determined by direct employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006.

The results are calculated based on the employees’ responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes—themes which are proven indicators of high performance. Biodesix excelled in employee engagement due to high rankings in the following areas:

teammates are motivated to do their absolute best work,

the work makes teammates feel they are part of something meaningful, and

teammates feel cared about and are enabled to work at their full potential.





“Earning this honor once is meaningful. Earning it three years in a row reflects who we are at our core — a team built on trust, collaboration, growth, and shared ownership of results. What makes this recognition especially powerful is that it comes directly from our team members and their experience at Biodesix,” said Scott Hutton, CEO, Biodesix. “I am proud of our team and the culture we continue to build together, one that empowers high performance and holds us accountable for delivering real-life impact for patients.”

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people — that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market."

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285