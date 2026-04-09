Loyola University New Orleans College of Nursing and Health Awarded $2.85 Million to Expand Nursing Education and Training

New Orleans, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW ORLEANS, LA – Loyola University New Orleans was awarded $2.85 million in new federal funding to strengthen nursing education and prepare more highly skilled healthcare professionals to serve Louisiana and beyond.

The investment, secured through the FY2026 federal appropriations process with the support of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), will allow Loyola’s College of Nursing and Health to expand its nationally recognized programs with advanced simulation technology, enriched clinical education, and enhanced student support.

“This investment will allow Loyola to expand and enhance our nursing programs with advanced simulation technology, enriched clinical education, and enhanced student support,” said Michelle Collins, Dean of Loyola’s College of Nursing and Health. “Grounded in our Jesuit mission, we are committed to preparing nurses who combine exceptional skill with deep compassion—ready to meet the healthcare needs of Louisiana and beyond.”

With demand for nurses at an all-time high, Loyola’s College of Nursing and Health continues to be a vital training ground for the region’s healthcare workforce. The college’s graduates serve in hospitals, clinics, and community settings across Louisiana, improving access to care in both urban and rural areas.

This new funding ensures Loyola can continue to expand its impact, providing students with the latest tools and experiences while serving communities across the Gulf South.

Interviews with Dean Collins and Loyola faculty are available upon request.

About the Loyola College of Nursing and Health

For more than 40 years, Loyola University New Orleans has been a leader in nursing education, offering undergraduate and graduate programs rooted in Jesuit values of service, compassion, and academic excellence. The College of Nursing and Health is committed to preparing nurses and healthcare professionals who are leaders in their field, dedicated to improving health outcomes, and equipped to address the evolving needs of patients and communities in Louisiana and beyond.