First Look at New Glacier Ridge Residents Association Amenities 

CALGARY, Alberta, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join representatives from Anthem Properties on April 15 at 10am, as they celebrate the formal opening of the Glacier Ridge Residents Association in Northwest Calgary.

Attendees will enjoy refreshments while having a first look at the thoughtfully designed amenities and lifestyle driven vision that earned the community its New Community of the Year recognition.

Interview availability will be offered with the Anthem team members listed below to talk about the process, community and benefits of the Residents Association.

Date: April 15, 2026 Location: 203 Tekarra Dr NW, Calgary Time: 10am-11am Spokespeople: Brady Morrice, Anthem Properties Rose-Mary Damiani, Anthem Properties Contact:

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com





