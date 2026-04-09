Linthicum, MD, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending Celebrates 94 Loan Originators on the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators List
NFM Lending is proud to announce that 94 loan originators across its NFM Family of Lenders have been named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, a nationally recognized ranking of the mortgage industry’s highest-performing professionals.
Each year, Scotsman Guide honors the nation’s top-producing mortgage loan originators across several categories, including Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, and Top Purchase Volume. The rankings are based on a comprehensive audit process and are widely regarded as among the mortgage industry’s most rigorous and respected benchmarks.
To qualify for consideration, entrants must have either originated at least $25 million in loan volume or personally closed 75 or more home loans during the 2025 calendar year.
“Congratulations to our originators recognized in this year’s Scotsman Guide rankings,” said Bob Tyson, CEO of NFM Lending. “Your talent, dedication, and focus make this achievement possible. We are grateful for your impact.”
This recognition underscores NFM Lending’s continued commitment to excellence, customer service, and production strength across its national footprint. The company congratulates all 94 originators on this significant professional achievement.
We are also proud to recognize originators who earned a place in the distinguished Top 250:
Top Dollar Volume:
- Oleg Tkach - #51
- Petros Christophilis - #107
- Tina Konidaris - #144
- Jane Floyd - #243
Most Loans Closed:
- Oleg Tkach - #54
- Tina Konidaris - #61
- Daniel Sa - #143
- Andy Beigel - #199
- Dana Gounaris - #239
Top VA Volume:
- Shanon Schinkel - #124
- Karen Dulmage - #126
- Meredith Bolton - #146
Top FHA Volume:
- Tina Konidaris - #23
- Camille Baldwin - #68
- Matthew Shiner - #105
- Tracy Marino - #173
- Shane Staples - #182
- Oleg Tkach - #183
- Arturo Aguilar - #214
- DeAnn Ellis Davidson - #221
- Mary Paredes - #244
Here’s a full list of winners from the NFM Family of Lenders.
About NFM Lending
NFM Lending is a national mortgage lender founded in 1998 in Baltimore, Maryland, and licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. For more information, visit www.nfmlending.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.
*This is for informational purposes only. All information contained herein is subject to change at any time. Not all programs are available in all areas. Offers may vary and are subject to change at any time without notice. Contact NFM Lending directly to learn more about their mortgage programs and your eligibility for such programs. Equal Housing Lender. NFM Lending, LLC. For NFM Lending,LLC's full agency and state licensing information, please visit nfmlending.com/licensing. NFM Lending, LLC's NMLS #2893. For licensing info, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. NFM Lending, LLC is not affiliated with, or an agent or division of, a governmental agency or a depository institution.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Gene DiPaula
Vice President, Communications
gdipaula@nfmlending.com
443-857-7897
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