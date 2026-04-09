Linthicum, MD, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending Celebrates 94 Loan Originators on the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators List

NFM Lending is proud to announce that 94 loan originators across its NFM Family of Lenders have been named to the 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Originators list, a nationally recognized ranking of the mortgage industry’s highest-performing professionals.

Each year, Scotsman Guide honors the nation’s top-producing mortgage loan originators across several categories, including Top Dollar Volume, Most Loans Closed, and Top Purchase Volume. The rankings are based on a comprehensive audit process and are widely regarded as among the mortgage industry’s most rigorous and respected benchmarks.

To qualify for consideration, entrants must have either originated at least $25 million in loan volume or personally closed 75 or more home loans during the 2025 calendar year.

“Congratulations to our originators recognized in this year’s Scotsman Guide rankings,” said Bob Tyson, CEO of NFM Lending. “Your talent, dedication, and focus make this achievement possible. We are grateful for your impact.”

This recognition underscores NFM Lending’s continued commitment to excellence, customer service, and production strength across its national footprint. The company congratulates all 94 originators on this significant professional achievement.

We are also proud to recognize originators who earned a place in the distinguished Top 250:

Top Dollar Volume:

Oleg Tkach - #51

Petros Christophilis - #107

Tina Konidaris - #144

Jane Floyd - #243

Most Loans Closed:

Oleg Tkach - #54

Tina Konidaris - #61

Daniel Sa - #143

Andy Beigel - #199

Dana Gounaris - #239

Top VA Volume:

Shanon Schinkel - #124

Karen Dulmage - #126

Meredith Bolton - #146

Top FHA Volume:

Tina Konidaris - #23

Camille Baldwin - #68

Matthew Shiner - #105

Tracy Marino - #173

Shane Staples - #182

Oleg Tkach - #183

Arturo Aguilar - #214

DeAnn Ellis Davidson - #221

Mary Paredes - #244

Here’s a full list of winners from the NFM Family of Lenders.





About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lender founded in 1998 in Baltimore, Maryland, and licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. For more information, visit www.nfmlending.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

*This is for informational purposes only. All information contained herein is subject to change at any time. Not all programs are available in all areas. Offers may vary and are subject to change at any time without notice. Contact NFM Lending directly to learn more about their mortgage programs and your eligibility for such programs. Equal Housing Lender. NFM Lending, LLC. For NFM Lending,LLC's full agency and state licensing information, please visit nfmlending.com/licensing. NFM Lending, LLC's NMLS #2893. For licensing info, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. NFM Lending, LLC is not affiliated with, or an agent or division of, a governmental agency or a depository institution.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President, Communications

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

443-857-7897

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