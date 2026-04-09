HeroVend Launches AI-Powered Vending Intelligence Platform That Gives Operators Complete Control of Their Business From Any Device

Glen Mills, PA , April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For most vending machine operators, running a profitable route means juggling spreadsheets, guessing at inventory, and reacting to problems long after they’ve already cost money. HeroVend was built to change that.

HeroVend is a cloud-based vending intelligence platform and AI-powered vending management software that connects to existing vending hardware through any supported API and pulls everything into one clean, easy-to-use dashboard — live sales data, real-time stock levels, cost tracking, automated reports, and an AI analyst that actually knows your business. No new equipment. No IT department required. Just clarity, on every machine, all the time. For what CFO Silvia did for financial planning, HeroVend AI is doing for the vending industry.





HeroVend

“We wanted to give vending operators the same kind of business intelligence that big retailers take for granted,” said the HeroVend team. “The kind of insight that tells you which machine is underperforming before it costs you a week of revenue, or which product just fell off a cliff before you restock it.”

One Dashboard. Everything That Matters.

HeroVend’s real-time operations dashboard refreshes automatically every five minutes, surfacing today’s orders, revenue, profit, and margin at a glance. Operators can slice data by device, date range, payment status, or customer — and click any order to expand full product-level detail. Whether managing a single machine or a fleet of 500, the view is always current and always actionable.



HeroVend

The platform’s product cost engine goes deeper than any standard sales report. Operators configure cost-of-goods, transaction fees, sales tax, and revenue share by device location — and HeroVend handles the margin math automatically. Know exactly what you’re making on every product, at every machine, every day.

Meet Hero AI — Your Business Analyst, On Call 24/7

At the heart of HeroVend is Hero AI, a built-in intelligent assistant powered by Anthropic’s Claude. Ask it anything in plain English — “Which machine has the worst margins this month?” or “What happens to my revenue if I add two more devices?” — and get answers grounded in your actual data, not generic advice.

Hero AI goes beyond simple Q&A. Five automated anomaly detectors continuously watch for signs that something’s off: a machine that’s gone quiet during business hours, a regular customer who’s stopped buying, a product that’s dropped off without explanation. When something looks wrong, Hero AI flags it — and explains what it might mean.

Every morning, operators wake up to an AI Daily Briefing delivered overnight: a smart summary of the prior day’s performance, stock alerts, trends worth watching, and suggested next steps. It’s like having a business analyst on staff — one who never sleeps and never misses a data point.

No More Flying Blind on Inventory

HeroVend tracks stock levels in real time, automatically decrementing inventory as sales roll in. Customizable low-stock thresholds trigger email alerts before machines run dry, and a full stock activity log captures every sale, restock, and adjustment with a timestamp. Warehouse inventory management keeps the back-of-house picture just as clear as the machines in the field.

When a new product appears in the sales feed, HeroVend flags it automatically so operators can set up costs and stock counts right away — no manual upkeep required.

Built for the Real World

HeroVend is fully web-based and mobile-optimized, with a Progressive Web App (PWA) experience that installs directly to a phone’s home screen. The platform works offline, serving from a local data archive when connectivity is spotty — because vending operations don’t stop when the internet does.

Role-based access, two-factor authentication, and enterprise-grade security keep data protected across every account. Operators can invite team members as Admins or Viewers, manage integrations through a guided setup wizard, and run one-click reports across six report types — exportable as CSV, PDF, or interactive HTML.

Pricing and Availability

HeroVend is available today at app.herovend.ai, with plans starting at $49/month for the Starter plan (up to 30 machines), $79/month for the Growth plan for 31-100 machines and the Enterprise plan for $199/month for over 100 machines. All plans include Hero AI, anomaly detection, goal tracking, AI Daily Briefings, unlimited users, unlimited data history, e-mail reports, and mobile access.

A fully functional demo environment — pre-loaded with three months of realistic vending data — is available at demo.herovend.ai for anyone who wants to explore the platform before signing up.

About HeroVend

HeroVend is a vending intelligence platform built by and for vending operators. It combines real-time operational data, AI-powered insights, and automated reporting into a single platform designed to help operators of any size run a smarter, more profitable business. For more information, visit herovend.ai. HeroVend AI was created by 4Q Vending. For more information, visit 4qvending.com.

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Contact:

HeroVend

info@4qvending.com

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