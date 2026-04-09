Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.14 Billion by 2035 at a 9.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB), Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Insulated Case Circuit Breakers (ICCB), Other Types (Solid-State Circuit Breakers, Hybrid)), By Voltage Rating (Up to 250V, 251V–500V, 501V–750V, Above 750V (up to 1,500V)), By Application (Solar PV Systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure, Data Centers & Telecom, Industrial Automation & Machinery, Marine & Shipboard Power, Other Applications (Railways, Microgrids)), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market was valued at approximately USD 3.27 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 3.68 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 9.14 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Revenue and Trends

The worldwide market of low voltage DC circuit breakers includes the protective equipment, which includes mechanical, solid-state, and mixed breakers of up to 1,500 V DC, fault interruption, overcurrent protection, and arc quenching in applications such as solar photovoltaic systems, electric vehicles (EVs), battery energy storage, data centers, and renewable energy grids. The worldwide low voltage DC circuit breaker sector is expanding at an impressive rate, owing to surging use of renewable energy, development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, increasing demand of dependable DC power transmission in microgrids and telecom, improved safety requirements in reducing arc flash, and enhancement of semiconductor-based switching, high response time, and compact modular style everywhere in the world.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the low voltage DC circuit breaker market?

The increase in demand for DC protection solutions due to the increased use of solar PV installations over 1 TW every year and the sale of more than 17 million EV units by 2030 has increased adoption. DC systems’ unique arc issues have necessitated special breakers, according to industry reports, which serve to increase the upgrade of the legacy AC systems. With the adoption of energy storage and smart grids, the operators are seeking breakers that have a high breaking capacity and low maintenance in order to maintain the reliability of the system and stability of the grids.

Technological advances have also brought in solid state breakers with IGBT/MOSFET modules of milliseconds interruption, built-in monitoring through IoT of predictive faults, and environment-friendly designs that do not use SF6 gas, enhancing performance, safety, and interconnection with digital substations. Others relate to increased attention to the safety of fire in the battery systems, a better supply chain of power electronics and government support of clean energy infrastructure in both established and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the largest market share in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market was taken by solid-state DC circuit breakers due to the increased demand for high-speed arc quenching and high reliability in EV chargers, data center UPS systems, and solar inverters. They are important in safeguarding delicate electronics and avoiding cascading failures, and, due to advances in compact, high-current ratings and low-loss semiconductors (which are generally considered by engineers to be the key to scalable DC architectures and less information loss in mission-critical applications), the growth in the number of these breakers is high.

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales by manufacturers have the largest market share, and it is the major channel of customized rating, technical support, and system integration services. These channels offer professional selection support, testing validation, and custom settings to renewable developers, EV OEMs, and data center operators dealing with high-reliability power interactions, so they are the alternative of choice in industrial and utility applications that have specialized, regulated DC protection requirements.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market forward?

What are the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market of low voltage DC circuit breakers is dominated by the Asia Pacific with huge manufacturing plants of solar and EV, the modernization of the grid in China and India, the large number of renewable capacities that increase, and the cost-effective scale of production. The area enjoys the advantage of clean energy government subsidies, large supply chains, and being the first to use DC microgrids that have sustained constant innovation and implementation.

In the meantime, the North American market is highly expanding in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market due to extensive investment in EV infrastructure, thriving data centers, stricter codes of NEC regarding arc protection, and emphasis on resilient energy systems. The US and other countries are the beneficiaries of top R&D in solid-state technology, utility-scale developments, and collaborations with tech giants with the help of IRA funding and sustainability requirements.

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Browse the full “Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB), Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB), Air Circuit Breakers (ACB), Insulated Case Circuit Breakers (ICCB), Other Types (Solid-State Circuit Breakers, Hybrid)), By Voltage Rating (Up to 250V, 251V–500V, 501V–750V, Above 750V (up to 1,500V)), By Application (Solar PV Systems, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure, Data Centers & Telecom, Industrial Automation & Machinery, Marine & Shipboard Power, Other Applications (Railways, Microgrids)), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/low-voltage-dc-circuit-breaker-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 3.68 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 9.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 3.27 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.5% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Type, Voltage Rating, Application, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In October 2025: Eaton introduced the SVR series solid-state DC circuit breakers for low-voltage applications up to 1,500V, featuring integrated arc detection and IoT connectivity to enhance safety in EV fast-charging stations and solar farms.

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List of the prominent players in the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market:

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation plc

Siemens AG

Legrand SA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Chint Group Corporation

Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

Hager Group

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Others

The Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB)

Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB)

Air Circuit Breakers (ACB)

Insulated Case Circuit Breakers (ICCB)

Other Types (Solid-State Circuit Breakers, Hybrid)

By Voltage Rating

Up to 250V

251V–500V

501V–750V

Above 750V (up to 1,500V)

By Application

Solar PV Systems

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Electric Vehicles & Charging Infrastructure

Data Centers & Telecom

Industrial Automation & Machinery

Marine & Shipboard Power

Other Applications (Railways, Microgrids)

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Utility

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market? What were the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the low voltage DC circuit breaker market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Report

The Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker industry.

Managers in the Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker market.

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