The Rally Hotel Drives Measurable Environmental and Social Impact With Earth Month Activations and Ongoing ESG Commitments

DENVER, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rally Hotel is advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives in Colorado through expanded Earth Month programming and ongoing sustainability efforts.

Earth Month Programming Focuses on Community Impact

As part of its 2026 Earth Month initiatives, The Rally will host a three-week “Pollinator Power Hour” series beginning April 12 from 11 a.m. to noon each Sunday in partnership with Butterfly Pavilion . The program is designed to educate guests and the local community on simple, actionable ways to support pollinators and biodiversity.

The hotel will also co-host a Cherry Creek cleanup on April 21 at 2 p.m. in collaboration with Topo Designs and Protect Our Rivers, reinforcing its commitment to local environmental stewardship and community engagement.

Ongoing ESG Initiatives

Beyond Earth Month, The Rally’s ESG framework aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), integrating environmental stewardship, ethical sourcing, and community impact into daily operations.

The property has achieved a 4 out of 5 eco-rating from Green Key Global and earned HRS Green Stay Advanced certification by meeting 25 sustainability criteria, reflecting adherence to recognized environmental standards.

Environmental Programs Target Waste Reduction and Conservation

The Rally has implemented multiple initiatives to reduce environmental impact. Conservation programs include participation in Hotels For Trees , which plants one tree for every skipped housekeeping service, and Clean the World , which recycles soap and amenities to support global hygiene efforts.

Through its collaboration with Butterfly Pavilion , the hotel also features on-site pollinator education displays and native bee habitats, integrating conservation into the guest experience.

Social Impact and Accessibility Programs Expand Guest Experience

The Rally incorporates social responsibility into its operations through partnerships that support workforce development, wellness, and ethical sourcing.

Collaborations with Procure Impact and Zents contribute to healthcare, mindfulness, and animal welfare initiatives. Workforce programs through the University of Denver’s RAH Program provide employment opportunities for refugees and underserved communities.

To enhance accessibility, the hotel partners with Wheel the World to ensure guests with disabilities enjoy a seamless stay.

Local Partnerships Drive Community-Based Impact

The Rally prioritizes local and women-owned businesses, including Wagon Coffee Roasters , which supports women in recovery.

Additionally, $25 from every pet fee is donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue , a no-kill shelter that has rehomed nearly 50,000 animals. The hotel also partners with Denver-based brand Topo Designs through its MAP Pact initiative to promote environmental stewardship and outdoor engagement.

KEY ESG FACTS:

For more information about The Rally Hotel’s 2026 Earth Month programming and ongoing ESG initiatives, visit www.therallyhotel.com/our-hotel/sustainability-page .



Media Contact

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