Global Sales to Hit One Million! OMODA & JAECOO NEV Surges 471%, Powered by Hybrid Technology

WUHU, China, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In March 2026, Chery group’s brand OMODA & JAECOO’s new energy vehicle sales continued their strong upward trajectory, becoming the absolute core engine of the brand’s growth. Monthly NEV sales reached 39,716 units, sustaining high growth momentum and driving total sales up to 61,254 units, a new all-time high.

What is even more noteworthy is that OMODA & JAECOO has achieved a “stepwise surge” for three consecutive months: a 200% year-on-year increase in January, a 307% surge in February, and a continued rise of 471% in March, extending the explosive growth trend of 601% for the full year of 2025, presenting a typical accelerating volume release curve. At a time when the global automotive industry is still in a phase of transitional divergence, this continuously amplifying growth rhythm, with unstoppable momentum, positions the brand as a leader in the global new energy vehicle market.





The core support for this strong performance is the independently developed SHS (Super Hybrid System) of OMODA&JAECOO. This system-level hybrid solution, built upon the real-scenario travel needs of users, differs from traditional oil-electric superposition models. Adhering to electric drive as its core logic, it deeply coordinates the three key modules of power, transmission and battery to precisely deliver an ultimate balance of performance, energy efficiency and range, fundamentally addressing the pain points of traditional hybrids struggling to combine responsive power with low fuel efficiency.





Leveraging its robust technical strength, the SHS Super Hybrid has delivered excellent results in global real-world tests. In joint real-world road tests involving 114 authoritative media outlets across 16 countries, the JAECOO7 SHS-P collectively achieved a cumulative driving range exceeding 100,000 kilometers, setting multiple class-leading records: In Mexico's complex altitudes and variable road conditions, it set a new record of 1613.1 kilometers; Across Southeast Asia's scorching, rainy and humid environments, it consistently delivered 1427.5 kilometers; On a cross-country route covering highways, hills and historic cities across seven European countries, it achieved 1353 kilometers; On Brazil's tropical plateaus and winding routes with extreme efficiency, it achieved a range of 1453.9 kilometers; and in Poland's low-temperature, fully loaded conditions with leading efficiency, it maintained energy efficiency leadership, with1260 kilometers. The J8 SHS-P went even further, with a comprehensive range of 1660 kilometers, earning official recognition from the Guinness World Records (Indonesia) and MURI. These real-world tests helped the SHS Super Hybrid technology win the "Best PHEV Technology of the Year 2025" award from the renowned Spanish media outlet "Autobild," solidifying its position as a global technical benchmark with professional accolades.

In 2026, SHS hybrid models completed further validated in Ecuador's high-altitude, winding and humid environments: the JAECOO 7 SHS-P achieved a range of 1340 kilometers, and the OMODA 5 SHS-H achieved a tested range of 1001 kilometers on a single charge-free run.

With global sales surpassing 960,000 units, OMODA & JAECOO is rapidly approaching the one-million sales milestone. In April, leveraging the Chery International Business Summit, the brand will showcase its cutting-edge VPD technology, the Mornine AiMOGA Robotics and O4 model. It will also launch a long-distance hybrid test across nine countries to verify the all-around performance of range, energy consumption and stability in real-world scenarios.

Moving forward, OMODA&JAECOO will continue to deepen SHS super hybrid technology, create high-quality, highly adaptable global models, and refine its product portfolio. The brand will steadily advance towards its goal of becoming "The World’s Number One Hybrid Brand" and embark on a brand new journey of development.

About OMODA&JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving strong upward movement among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building “The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building “Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more, demonstrating strong global growth momentum, especially in the European market, becoming one of the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA&JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power, Super Low Efficiency. Super Long Combined Range, while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Note:

Availability of certain features may vary by market. Final vehicle specifications and feature availability are subject to local regulations and actual market delivery.

SHS-P, P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

SHS-H. H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Company: OMODA&JAECOO

Contact Person: Wu Zehui

Email: wuzehui@mychery.com

Website: https://www.omodajaecoo.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b25f33c-378e-499c-a5be-e0d638fc70ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ba17748-6e1d-4cc5-b2d1-459f9a62941c