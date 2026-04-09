Alex Samoylovich’s Livly and Comelit Partner to Unite Access Control, Video Intercom, and Resident Operations in One Intelligent Multifamily Platform

CHICAGO, IL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, IL - April 09, 2026 - -

Livly, the multifamily resident operating system co-founded by Alex Samoylovich, announced its integration with Comelit, bringing video intercom, access control, and resident operations into one connected platform for property teams and residents. The integrated workflow is designed to help apartment operators reduce operational friction by giving staff a unified dashboard for building access and day-to-day workflows while giving residents a single mobile experience for visitor management, communication, and routine building interactions.

The integration connects Comelit's video intercom and access infrastructure directly to the Livly platform, allowing property teams to manage building entry, visitor activity, resident access, and related operational workflows from one connected environment rather than across separate systems. By linking access control more closely with resident data and property operations, the companies are positioning building entry as part of a broader operating workflow rather than as a standalone hardware function.

For property teams, the integration is intended to reduce the manual processes that have historically slowed resident onboarding and created administrative burden at the building level. Through property management system integrations, resident data and credentials can be synchronized automatically, allowing new residents to be provisioned in the access system as they are added to the property management platform. That workflow is designed to improve speed, reduce configuration errors, and support more consistent resident directory management across a community.

For residents, the combined experience is centered in the Livly mobile app. Residents can receive visitor calls with live video communication, unlock the door from their smartphone, and share temporary guest access through a familiar mobile interface. These capabilities bring visitor management and entry workflows into the same digital environment residents already use for other everyday building interactions.

"Building access should not sit in a disconnected system," said Alex Samoylovich, co-founder of Livly. "This integration with Comelit is designed to give property teams a more unified operating workflow and give residents a simpler, more intuitive way to manage entry, guests, and everyday interactions in the building."

The integration also reinforces Livly's open, integration-oriented platform strategy. The combined solution is designed to work within a broader ecosystem of smart locks, access control systems, IoT building devices, and property management software platforms, giving owners and operators flexibility across different asset types, legacy systems, and operating requirements. Rather than requiring a one-size-fits-all hardware decision, the model is intended to help operators modernize building entry and resident workflows while preserving future technology choice.

For Samoylovich, the integration extends a platform strategy centered on reducing operational drag inside apartment communities. Livly has been developed to centralize resident experience, communication, property operations, and automation inside one system. By adding video intercom and access control through a direct Comelit integration, the platform further connects staff, residents, visitors, and service workflows within a single operating layer.

The result is a more cohesive model for both sides of the property experience. Staff gain one place to manage access events, onboarding, visibility, and communications, while residents gain one app-based workflow for seeing visitors, opening doors, and handling routine building interactions. Comelit contributes building communication and access expertise developed over decades, and Livly provides the software layer that connects those systems to modern multifamily operations.

For more information, visit Livly at www.livly.io.

About Livly

Livly is a multifamily resident operating system co-founded by Alex Samoylovich. The platform is designed to centralize resident experience, property operations, communication, and automation through a unified mobile and web-based environment for owners, managers, staff, and residents.

About Comelit

Comelit is a global manufacturer of video intercom systems, access control hardware, and building communication technology. The company provides solutions for multifamily, residential, commercial, and institutional environments through an integrated hardware and support ecosystem.

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For more information about Livly, Inc, contact the company here:



Livly, Inc

Alex Samoylovich

(773) 673-9223

press@livly.io

105 S. Ashland

Chicago, IL 60607