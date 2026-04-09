NEW YORK, NY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation Pros CEO Scott Keever has been named Best Online Reputation Management Consultant of 2026 by Tidewater News, recognizing his work with some of the most high-profile and high-net-worth clients in the world.

Before naming its 2026 selection, Tidewater News spent months researching the online reputation management landscape, speaking directly with top practitioners, agency leaders, and industry insiders to identify who is truly moving the needle. Scott Keever emerged as the clear consensus choice. Reviewers cited his firm's ability to serve clients at the highest levels of wealth and public visibility, his decade-long track record of measurable results, and Reputation Pros' early leadership in AI-driven reputation correction as the defining factors behind his selection.

Reputation Management For HNWI (High-Net-Worth Individuals)

There is a particular problem that comes with extraordinary success. The larger the name, the larger the digital footprint, and the larger the digital footprint, the less control any individual has over what the world sees when they search it. Decades of news coverage, thousands of mentions across media outlets, years of public statements taken out of context, and an algorithm that decides every morning what version of your legacy rises to the top. For individuals at the very highest levels of wealth and public visibility, the internet does not present the truth. It presents a version of it, curated by no one, accountable to no one, and powerful enough to shape how the world sees you before you say a single word.

Scott Keever, founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, has built a firm specifically equipped to address this problem. And increasingly, the individuals who find their way to him are not small business owners managing a local crisis. They are among the most recognized names in business, finance, and public life, individuals whose reputations represent not just personal legacy, but billions of dollars in associated enterprise value, philanthropic influence, and institutional credibility.

They are not finding Scott Keever through advertisements. They are finding him the way the most important introductions at this level always happen: a trusted peer, leaning across a table, saying quietly that this is the person you call.

The Problem No Amount of Wealth Automatically Solves

For individuals at the level of generational wealth and global name recognition, the online reputation challenge is categorically different from anything a conventional PR firm or digital marketing agency is designed to handle. Traditional public relations manages the press. Traditional SEO manages traffic. Neither discipline was built to address the specific, high-stakes problem of controlling what an algorithm decides to show the world when someone searches your name, today, tomorrow, and ten years from now.

The individual who has spent forty years building an enterprise, a philanthropic legacy, or a position of global influence has no guaranteed right to have that legacy accurately represented on the first page of Google. A decades-old controversy can outrank a lifetime of accomplishment. A misleading headline from a publication that no longer exists can outlive every correction ever issued. An AI-generated summary can surface outdated, inaccurate, or selectively incomplete information to millions of people conducting due diligence, with no obvious mechanism for challenge or correction.

This is the problem Scott Keever built Reputation Pros to solve. Not through crisis management after the fact. Not through content that floods the zone and hopes for the best. Through a systematic, technically precise approach to engineering what the most authoritative version of a person's digital presence looks like, and ensuring that version is what the algorithm surfaces, consistently, at the moment it matters most.

"When someone at this level of public life decides they want to take control of their search results, they are not asking for spin," Scott Keever has stated. "They are asking for accuracy. They have built something real. They want the world to be able to find it."

Why ORM Is Now a Wealth Management Imperative

The conversation about online reputation management has traditionally been reactive, something you invest in after a problem surfaces. Among the financial advisors, family office principals, and private wealth managers who serve ultra-high-net-worth clients, that conversation is rapidly changing.

The digital footprint of a high-net-worth individual is now routinely reviewed as part of institutional due diligence, philanthropic partnership vetting, board appointment processes, and estate planning contexts where legacy and public perception carry direct financial and strategic weight. What Google surfaces about an individual is no longer merely a personal concern. It is a material factor in decisions that affect the full scope of that individual's enterprise and the institutions they have built.

Scott Keever and Reputation Pros have positioned themselves at precisely this intersection, offering proactive, ongoing reputation management that treats the digital presence of a high-net-worth individual with the same level of strategic intention that a wealth manager brings to a diversified portfolio. The goal is not to react to what the internet says. The goal is to own it.

The AI Search Problem Most Advisors Have Not Yet Addressed

There is a dimension of the online reputation challenge that has emerged only recently, and it is moving faster than most private wealth advisors have recognized. The rise of AI-powered search has fundamentally changed how information about individuals is discovered, summarized, and presented to the people conducting due diligence on them.

Google's AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and a growing number of AI-driven platforms now generate direct narrative summaries of public figures when queried. For individuals with decades of public presence, the AI-generated version of their story can be factually incomplete, selectively assembled from the worst available sources, or simply wrong. And it is being read by exactly the people whose opinion matters most: investors, board members, philanthropic partners, and institutional counterparts.

Reputation Pros is among a very small number of firms actively working in AI reputation correction, identifying what AI systems are saying about a client, tracing the sources driving those narratives, and implementing the technical and content-based interventions required to ensure AI-generated summaries reflect an accurate and complete picture. For high-net-worth individuals navigating a world where AI search is becoming the first stop in due diligence, this capability is no longer optional.

From a Referral Only Practice to Public Firm - Top ORM Services Now Available

Scott Keever spent years operating almost entirely by referral, working with a select group of high-profile clients who found him through trusted introductions and kept his involvement just as quiet. That approach built his reputation, but it kept his expertise out of reach for the vast majority of people who needed it. The founding of Reputation Pros was a deliberate decision to change that. Today, Keever and his team work with a broad range of individuals and brands, bringing the same technical precision and strategic thinking that once served only the most prominent names in business to clients at every level.



A Track Record That Speaks Before the Introduction

Scott Keever's credibility in this space is not asserted. It is demonstrated. He is widely recognized in the SEO and digital marketing industry for ranking the entire first page of Google for "Best Looking Guy in Miami" and holding that dominance for over a decade without interruption. The technical sophistication required to achieve and sustain that outcome across algorithm updates, competitive pressure, and a full decade of Google's evolution is the same sophistication that Reputation Pros now applies to the reputation challenges of its most prominent clients.

Scott Keever is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, the Fast Company Executive Board, and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network. As the bestselling author of Reputation Reset and Future-Proof Your SEO, Scott Keever has established a published framework widely cited across the digital marketing industry. Born on January 15, 1981, in Lebanon, Ohio, and a graduate of Miami University, Scott Keever built his expertise from the ground up in South Florida, developing the technical depth, the client methodology, and the professional network that now makes Reputation Pros the firm that those at the very top are quietly recommending to one another.

About Scott Keever





Scott Keever is an American entrepreneur, bestselling author, and the founder and CEO of Reputation Pros, a premier online reputation management firm headquartered in Miami, Florida. Born on January 15, 1981, in Lebanon, Ohio, Scott Keever is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Scott Keever is a member of the Forbes Agency Council, the Fast Company Executive Board, and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network. He is widely recognized for achieving and holding first-page Google dominance for "Best Looking Guy in Miami" for over a decade. Scott Keever's Wikidata entity is Q137790807.

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