RIVERS OF IRIS BLOOM RETURNS TO COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS THROUGH EARLY MAY

SAVANNAH, GA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A popular sign of spring in coastal Georgia is underway as the annual Rivers of Iris bloom returns to the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm, located at 2 Canebrake Road, Savannah. Featuring hundreds of vibrant irises flowing through the landscape, the display is one of the largest public displays of iris in the world and is expected to continue through early May, with peak color arriving in mid to late April.

The Rivers of Iris includes not only more than 220 Louisiana iris cultivars but also features an array of tall bearded iris, spuria iris, Japanese iris, and multiple iris species, many of which are part of important preservation and research efforts.

Visitors can experience a constantly changing palette of color throughout the bloom season while learning about the Gardens’ ongoing research into which iris varieties perform best in the Lowcountry’s unique climate. The collection also supports education, sustainability, and public inspiration for incorporating iris into residential and public landscapes.

“This is one of the most visually striking times of year at the Gardens and never fails to wow and inspire us all,” said Stan Gray, Iris Collection Curator and Vice President of the Friends of the Coastal Gardens. “The Rivers of Iris offers a unique opportunity to see a world-class collection in full bloom on our doorstep, while enjoying the natural beauty of coastal Georgia.”

Gray, who has cultivated iris for more than 60 years, established the current collection after relocating his extensive iris plantings to Savannah in 2007.

In addition to its visual appeal, the collection serves as a living laboratory. More than 700 tall bearded iris, 150 spuria iris, and 275 Louisiana iris cultivars have been tested over the years to identify the strongest performers for the coastal Georgia environment.

Guests are encouraged to visit multiple times to experience the evolving display, as the different iris cultivars bloom well into May, and to take advantage of photography opportunities, educational experiences, and a memorable spring outing.

The Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens at the Historic Bamboo Farm is a unit of the University of Georgia and serves as a center for horticultural education, research, and conservation, offering diverse garden collections and programs for visitors throughout the year. For hours, admission information, and updates, visit coastalbg.uga.edu or follow Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens on social media.

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