NEW YORK, US, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIVO Sports: After Party Launches as a First-of-Its-Kind Social Live Streaming Platform for Latino Soccer Fans with Jorge Ramos, and Fernando Fiore

— Created by Purpura Cow Media, and backed by Creators Sports Network, Brilla Media, and Nueva Network, the series blends scalable social distribution, top-tier pundits, and Latino-first storytelling across 50+ live and on-demand shows —

— Post game shows will feature lively debates, and analysis of the 2026 world soccer matches featuring celebrity guests, and special reports celebrating the sport through a Latino perspective —

— Series will be distributed via Social Live Stream Creator-Casts and LIVE and VOD on Nueva Network’s, QueOnnda.com —

Purpura Cow Media, Creator Sports Network, Brilla Media, and Nueva Network today announced the joint launch of VIVO Sports: After Party, a first-of-its-kind creator-led social live streaming platform built for U.S. Latino soccer fans.

Hosted by the legendary analyst Jorge Ramos, ‘El Presidente’ Fernando Fiore, and talented newcomer Peter Fraga, the platform will deliver 50+ live “After Party” programs tied to the historic 2026 Summer of Futbol, featuring a record number of Latin American countries.

Backed by guaranteed Creator-Casts Social Live Stream, web and social distribution, VIVO SPORTS will bring together leading Latino soccer voices and celebrity guests, to debate, analyze, and put on an “After Party” like never before – in celebration of the world’s most exciting competition, in real time, 90-minute broadcasts.

Nueva Network’s QueOnnda digital network will also be a major content hub for all of the live streams during, and after the broadcasts with distribution of hot reels on their social outlets.

“What makes the Vivo Sports – After Party compelling for brands is not only the legendary talents of Jorge, and Fernando but scale at the moment it matters most,” said Mario Dueñas, CEO of Purpura Cow Media, the Executive Producer of Vivo Sports. “Additionally, with our distribution through Creator Casts, brands aren’t just buying media—they’re tapping into live, trusted creator communities that already command massive, guaranteed, real-time audiences. That’s how you achieve true live video scale today.”

Positioned as an alternative to traditional match coverage, and not affiliated with the World Cup, VIVO SPORTS focuses on the action outside the goal posts—culture, controversy, fandom, social reaction, and community—through a distinctly Latino lens.

A new model for live sports conversation

The live shows, which launch on April 15th, will be fast-paced, opinion-driven, and culturally fluent, inspired by debate formats such as Around the Horn and built for real-time audience participation across social platforms including, Twitch, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

Each presentation will be simultaneously streamed through participating creators in the Creator Sports Network, extending guaranteed reach through trusted digital talent and social media achieving Unmatched Latino Reach and Scale.

The partnership combines the strengths of four complementary media leaders:

Vivo Sports, produced by Púrpura Cow Media

Creator Sports Network activating top sports-oriented creators with massive followings

Brilla Media, co-producer, marketing strategy and brand integration

Nueva Network, contributing the largest independently owned Spanish-language audio network in the U.S., plus millions of monthly digital and social impressions through Que Onnda.

Together, the alliance delivers a powerful blend of trusted personalities, digital-native creators, and live social engagement, reaching U.S. Hispanic and crossover audiences—particularly 18–34-49 Latino soccer enthusiasts—during the height of World Cup passion.

Built for brands, not interruptions

VIVO Sports is designed from the ground up for brand-safe, non-skippable integration, offering advertisers customizable sponsorship opportunities embedded directly into live creator feeds. Formats include branded graphics, live “moment” triggers, lower thirds, long-form video units, and social extensions—allowing brands to become part of the cultural conversation rather than interrupt it.

Why it matters

With the 2026 tournament spanning the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, and Latin American teams at the center of global fandom, VIVO Sports positions brands and creators at the intersection of culture, community, and real-time sports passion—a space increasingly driven by creators rather than traditional broadcasters.

About Purpura Cow Media & Vivo Sports

Purpura Cow Media was recently formed by a group of US Latino publishers with many decades of combined experience and love for the sport. Vivo Sports is a next-generation live sports platform launching in 2026, delivering creator-led, culturally fluent coverage of the world’s biggest soccer moments through real-time debate, community engagement, and premium brand integration.

About Creator Sports Network

Creator Sports Network, connects major sports-focused creators with live events, delivering scale, authenticity, and real-time engagement across social platforms.

About Brilla Media

Brilla Media is a Latino-owned media company specializing in culturally driven storytelling, creator partnerships, and brand integrations across sports, entertainment, and digital platforms.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is the fastest-growing independent Spanish-language audio and digital media company in the U.S., reaching Hispanic audiences nationwide through radio, podcasts, streaming, and social media.





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