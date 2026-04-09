PeakMetrics Raises Series A to Bring AI-Powered Narrative Intelligence to Organizations Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeakMetrics, the leading AI-driven narrative intelligence company, today announced the close of its $6M Series A funding round led by Moneta Ventures, with follow-on participation from Techstars, Parameter Ventures, VITALIZE Venture Capital, and Gurtin Ventures, bringing total capital to $16.3M.

The raise follows a period of rapid momentum, with PeakMetrics achieving 3X year-over-year commercial growth as organizations turn to the platform to navigate an internet transformed by artificial intelligence. With 90% of online content expected to be synthetically generated this year, narratives fueled by manipulated content, coordinated campaigns, or a single bad actor can spread faster than ever.

PeakMetrics was built for this moment. With roots in high-stakes information environments, the platform is trusted by global enterprises, agencies, and public sector teams to navigate how narratives spread in an internet transformed by artificial intelligence. PeakMetrics deploys AI agents that work continuously across the full information landscape to answer the questions organizations have never been able to answer before: Why is this narrative spreading? What is driving it? Is it organic or engineered? Which audiences are losing trust—and why? These answers reach leaders early enough to change the outcome, giving them the clarity to protect reputation, intellectual property, and public trust.

“AI has changed the speed and scale of how narratives spread online,” said Nick Loui, Co-Founder and CEO of PeakMetrics. “Organizations can no longer afford to operate with partial visibility. PeakMetrics gives leaders the ability to quantify what is spreading, if it’s authentic, and what requires action. This funding allows us to accelerate our mission of bringing clarity to a world of distorted information.”

The Series A will accelerate advancements across PeakMetrics' AI-driven platform, enhancing real-time detection of harmful narratives, deepening the intelligence leaders need to act decisively, and laying the groundwork for future innovations, including corporate fact-checking hubs that help organizations establish trusted sources of truth.

The funding will also support go-to-market expansion, bringing the platform to more organizations across industries and government agencies at a moment when demand has never been higher.

"As AI accelerates the spread of information online, PeakMetrics’ narrative intelligence platform is becoming essential for enterprises and governments seeking to detect and defend against emerging narrative threats. From day one, the team’s ambition and ability to execute have stood out, and their platform is already delivering clear value to customers. We’re excited to partner with PeakMetrics as they scale into a massive market opportunity,” said Brent Kelton, Partner at Moneta Ventures

Customers already rely on PeakMetrics to anticipate risks, uncover opportunities hidden in online noise, and respond decisively in fast-moving environments. Whether detecting early signals of a boycott campaign, identifying favorability shifts in brand conversation, or debunking false narratives before they spread, PeakMetrics delivers the intelligence needed to act with confidence.

“In an environment where narratives move markets and shape reputation in real time, brands cannot afford to rely on lagging indicators,” said Michael Brito, Global Head of Data+Intelligence at Zeno Group. “PeakMetrics equips us with narrative intelligence at scale, helping us detect emerging themes, quantify their velocity and impact, and understand who is driving them. That clarity allows us to move from reactive monitoring to proactive decision-making, protecting reputation, informing strategy, and acting with confidence before issues escalate.”

Rooted in defense and national security, PeakMetrics has been developing its platform to meet the demands of this new information environment. The company is now defining the narrative intelligence category and ensuring leaders can see through the manipulated internet before threats peak.

PeakMetrics’ research and insights have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Axios, CNN, and others, underscoring its role as a trusted authority on the evolving information landscape.

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics is an AI-driven narrative intelligence company that helps enterprises and governments see through the manipulated internet and protect against emerging adversarial threats. We uncover the online narratives shaping public perception, reputation, and business outcomes—revealing both risks and opportunities. Our platform provides critical context into how narratives spread, why they gain traction, who is amplifying them, and whether they are authentic or engineered, so teams can act early and with confidence.

Where traditional monitoring tells you what’s being said, PeakMetrics shows you what’s real, what’s engineered, and what to do about it.

​​About Moneta Ventures

Moneta Ventures is a venture capital firm that partners with early-stage, high-growth enterprise technology companies across the U.S. West Coast and Texas. Founded by serial entrepreneurs with a history of building and scaling successful technology businesses, Moneta pairs capital with hands-on operational support to help founders grow enduring companies. Since 2014, the firm has invested in more than 50 companies across emerging and underserved venture markets. Moneta has offices in Austin, TX and Folsom, CA.

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