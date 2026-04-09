Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Build a New Luxury Home at NorthGrove - Villa Collection in Magnolia, Texas

MAGNOLIA, Texas, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for Houston-area home shoppers to purchase in NorthGrove - Villa Collection, an exclusive community in highly sought-after Magnolia, Texas. With limited homes remaining in the Villa Collection, home shoppers have a unique opportunity to experience the unparalleled lifestyle offered at NorthGrove.

NorthGrove is a master-planned community that combines the tranquility of relaxed country living with luxury amenities and a traditional sense of community spirit. Located in Magnolia just minutes from The Woodlands and historic downtown Tomball, this community is conveniently situated with easy access to State Highway 249 and the Grand Parkway. The final homes in the NorthGrove - Villa Collection are priced from the upper $300,000s, with designs ranging from 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages.





"NorthGrove - Villa Collection is a premier destination for home shoppers seeking a perfect balance of luxury and serenity," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "This is the final chance for families to join this vibrant community and enjoy its exceptional homes and resort-style amenities."

With more than 200 acres of open space, NorthGrove offers residents access to walking and hiking trails, a resort-style swimming pool, splash pad, fishing pond, fitness center, and recreational facilities. The community is also zoned to award-winning Magnolia Independent School District schools, providing an excellent education for families with children.

The Sales Center for NorthGrove - Villa Collection is located at 7389 Grandview Meadow Drive in Magnolia. For more information, contact Toll Brothers at 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/804a5bd8-ec54-4370-897c-87d21fe6278b

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)