Sneezing Season Is Here: How to Manage Pollen Allergy So Symptoms Don’t Ruin Your Spring

Washington, DC, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2026 Allergy Capitals® report notes that people with seasonal pollen allergies may experience longer-lasting, more intense allergy symptoms as pollen seasons across the U.S. start earlier and last longer, and more pollen is released. Pollen allergies are associated with disruptions in sleep, missed work and school days, and worsening of allergic rhinitis, asthma, eczema, nasal polyps, and other inflammatory conditions. The report provides practical tips to help improve symptom management and quality of life.

“Allergies are shaped by where you live, the air you breathe, and the environment around you. AAFA’s Allergy Capitals report reveals that people with seasonal pollen allergies in many parts of the U.S. may find managing their symptoms more challenging,” said Sanaz Eftekhari, AAFA’s vice president of research. “Climate change is driving some areas to have a nearly year-round cycle of pollen production or experience major pollen explosions multiple times a year due to extreme weather. These longer and more intense pollen seasons mean allergy symptoms may start earlier, last longer, and be more difficult to control. This makes symptom management all the more important.”

While cities in the Southeast historically rank near the top in our analysis due to warm, humid climates that support longer pollen seasons, this year’s top 10 included a number of cities in the Western U.S., where extreme weather events driven by climate change caused unusually high pollen levels. These include Boise (#1), San Diego (#2), Provo (#4), Ogden (#8), and Spokane (#9).



The pollen season cycle starts with tree pollen, which typically begins early to mid-February and runs through April. Then, the grass pollen season usually starts in mid-April and runs through most of summer. That’s followed by ragweed pollen season, which starts in late summer and runs until the first frost. In some parts of the country, these cycles start and end later than the average.

Pollen allergy symptoms include:

Sneezing

Runny nose and/or stuffy nose

Itchy nose, eyes, ears, and mouth

Swelling around the eyes

Red, watery eyes

Postnasal drip

Shortness of breath, coughing, and/or wheezing

These symptoms can lead to trouble sleeping, concentrating, and breathing.

Pollen allergy symptom management focuses on three areas:

Limit exposure to pollen

Take steps to limit your exposure to pollen during your pollen season. Check pollen counts daily using an app like the Pollen Wise app powered by Pollen Sense. Limit outdoor activities on days when pollen counts are high. Wear a hat and sunglasses when you are outside to keep pollen out of your hair and eyes. Keep windows closed and run your HVAC and/or use an air cleaner to reduce pollen collection indoors. For our full list of 14 pollen management strategies, visit allergycapitals.org or our website at aafa.org/pollen.

Use allergy medicines to control your symptoms

There are a variety of over the counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) medicines available to manage pollen allergy symptoms. These include nasal rinses, nasal corticosteroids, antihistamines, eye drops, and decongestants. Starting your allergy medicines at least two weeks before your pollen season is the most effective, but it is not too late to start now if you have tree pollen allergy. Discuss your treatment plan with your doctor. You can find more allergy medicine options at: aafa.org/allergymeds

See an allergist for immunotherapy

If OTC or Rx medicines are not providing enough relief or if your allergy symptoms remain unmanageable, talk with your allergist about immunotherapy. Immunotherapy (allergy shots or under-the-tongue drops or tablets) helps reduce your body’s sensitivity to allergens over time.

For a full list of pollen allergy symptom management strategies, see our pollen allergy guide.

The Allergy Capitals report is made possible by funding support from Opella, makers of Allegra®

“We are happy to be partnering with AAFA on this year’s Allergy Capitals report,” said Helen Meldrum, North America Science Head at Opella. “As the makers of Allegra, we are committed to supporting evidence-based insights like this and helping consumers navigate allergy season with confidence.”

Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Manager, Public Relations

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

media@aafa.org



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About the Research

The 2026 Allergy Capitals® research and ranking is reported by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). The ranking is based on analysis of data from the 100 most-populated Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) in the contiguous 48 states as determined by the most recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimates (2024). The individual factors analyzed for the 2026 rankings are pollen scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen (pollen data provided by Pollen Sense), over-the-counter medication use (allergy), and number of allergy specialists.

For each factor, AAFA used the most recently available 12-month data. Weights are applied to each factor; factors are not weighted equally. Total scores are calculated as a composite of all four factors, and cities are ranked from highest total score (city rank #1) to lowest total score (city rank #100). Cities are assigned icons for ■ worse than average, ▲ average, and ● better than average. Icons were assigned based on 0.5 standard deviation from the average.

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org



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