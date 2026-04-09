PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) hosted Christopher Miller, the U.S. Navy’s portfolio acquisition executive for maritime (PAE Maritime), at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division Wednesday. During the visit, Miller met with company leadership and received updates on current ship programs, facility investments and Ingalls’ expanding production capacity to support the Navy’s current and future fleet requirements.

“Ingalls is fully committed to our partnership with the Navy and the Marine Corps and our shared mission to strengthen the fleet with urgency,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “The skill and determination our shipbuilders apply to every destroyer and amphibious ship are essential to that mission, and we were honored to show Mr. Miller firsthand the commitment they bring to accelerating the Navy’s needs.”

HII has invested more than $1 billion in infrastructure, facilities and advanced tools at Ingalls to prepare for next‑generation shipbuilding requirements. These investments, combined with the shipyard’s expanding distributed shipbuilding network across the Gulf Coast, ensure Ingalls is ready to support the Navy’s “Golden Fleet” of advanced surface combatants while continuing to deliver destroyers and amphibious assault ships.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-hosts-pae-maritime-christopher-miller-at-ingalls-shipbuilding/.

The visit marked Miller’s first trip to Ingalls since assuming the PAE Maritime role in March 2026. In addition to meeting with leadership, he toured several areas of the shipyard, including amphibious transport dock Harrisburg (LPD 30), currently under construction.

“The critical work happening at Ingalls reflects the strength and technical expertise of our nation’s shipbuilding industrial base,” Miller said. “As the Navy prepares for future demands, our industry partners and their experienced workforce are pivotal to delivering the platforms and capacity needed. The maritime industry is critically important to our national defense and I am committed to supporting the industrial base efforts needed to deliver at speed and scale.”

Miller also visited HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division at the end of March, where he met with leadership and toured construction progress on aircraft carrier programs at the shipyard. Together, the visits reinforced the shared commitment between HII and Navy leadership to deliver the platforms that strengthen the fleet, advance future capability and ensure sailors and Marines have the ships they need.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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Contact:



Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ece101b-11f4-409f-a38d-ed35c967cd00