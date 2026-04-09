Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Southeast, New York

SOUTHEAST, N.Y., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, is coming soon to Southeast, New York, approx. 60 miles north of Manhattan. This exclusive community will feature single-family homes with modern architecture, expertly designed floor plans, and access to premier amenities in a wooded setting. Site work is underway at 5 Stableview Ln in Southeast, and home shoppers can expect sales to begin in summer 2026.





Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge delivers a rare blend of comfort and elegance, offering spacious home sites ranging from 1/2 to one acre with beautiful, wooded views. Homes feature innovative designs with open-concept living levels, flex rooms, expansive primary bedroom suites, luxury outdoor living spaces, and options for finished basements and multigenerational living. Pricing is anticipated to start from $1 million.

The community features completed amenities including a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground. The community’s serene and private setting is surrounded by lush parks, lakes, and golf courses, while being just minutes from Interstate 684, Interstate 84, scenic nature trails, apple orchards, wineries, shopping, dining, and everyday conveniences.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, where home shoppers will find luxury living in a picturesque setting with premier amenities and spacious home sites," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "This community represents an exceptional opportunity to own a beautifully crafted home in a charming location."





For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Fortune Ridge, call (866) 329-2001 or visit TollBrothers.com/NY.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)