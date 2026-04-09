Canon named a Leader in Latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment

Melville, NY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52990625, December 2025) by International Data Corporation (IDC).

According to the IDC MarketScape assessment, “Canon maintains a strong presence in the market, with continued growth in new installations and page volume. Canon is able to prove its value and success with many proven installations.”

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide High-Speed Inkjet 2025 Vendor Assessment evaluates vendors based on their capabilities in inkjet, including innovation, product portfolios, service and support, customer experience, and long-term strategy. In this latest report, IDC recognizes Canon’s high-speed inkjet portfolio, noting that “since the last iteration of this study, in which Canon was already in the Leaders category, Canon has made significant strides to bolster its position in the segment.”

Among the improvements cited in the IDC MarketScape report are:

Canon has extended the capabilities of several of its established high-speed inkjet products.

Canon introduced its own 1,200 dpi piezo inkjet printhead platform and products based on it.

Canon announced innovations in service execution and delivery to provide end users with greater control designed to support high uptime.

Canon has worked with multiple industry partners to expand finishing solutions available for use with their products.

The IDC MarketScape assessment also noted, “Canon's inkjet presses use its own printhead technology and innovative ink systems (such as water-based polymer inks, 1,200 dpi printheads, proprietary waveforms), combining offset-level quality, color consistency, and substrate versatility. Features include inline sensors for color profiling and automated maintenance.”

The report further stated, “Canon has its own imaging technology, proprietary ink sets, proven media transport technology, image quality control capabilities, image processing, and splice handling technologies. In the varioPRINT iX1700 press, Canon combines the company's inks, printheads, paper feed, and drying and fixing technologies to enable a larger variety of media.”

“Being named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape assessment underscores the strength of our strategy and the momentum we’re building in high-speed inkjet,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our priority is providing technology that can help drive real business results. By unifying innovation, application insight, and enhanced service capabilities within a cohesive portfolio strategy, we empower customers with the ability to unlock growth, improve performance, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving print landscape.”

About Canon’s high-speed inkjet portfolio

Canon’s broad portfolio of high-speed inkjet presses spans continuous feed and sheetfed technologies, enabling a wide spectrum of production print customers to transition from analog to digital production, responding to sustained buyer demand for shorter print runs, faster turnaround and highly efficient printing.

Depending on their production volumes, application mix and established workflow, customers can choose from the B3-format varioPRINT iX1700 and varioPRINT iX3200 presses or B2-format varioPRESS iV7 sheetfed presses, or the ProStream 2000 and 3000 and ColorStream 8000 continuous feed solutions.

This comprehensive range of presses can be supported by various solutions and services – both proprietary and through selected business partners – that support the evolving needs of print service providers across commercial printing, direct mail, books and publishing, transaction and niche applications.

Canon presses also encompass both inkjet and toner technologies, meaning that commercial printers can rely on a comprehensive portfolio that can address their application needs as well as production capacity expectations.

Canon has also begun to implement its strategy to become a significant, trusted partner to the label and packaging markets with the announcements of the LabelStream LS2000 and corrPRESS iB17 devices.

For more information on Canon’s production print solutions, visit www.usa.canon.com/production.

To learn more about the IDC MarketScape evaluation of Canon, visit here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.Footnote1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.