Attorney Leyda Schmid of Hurst Limontes Featured on IU McKinney School of Law LL.M. Spotlight Page





INDIANAPOLIS, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurst Limontes LLC, a personal injury law firm dedicated to serving injured clients across Indiana, is proud to announce that Associate Attorney Leyda Schmid has been featured on the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law’s Master of Laws (LL.M.) spotlight page. This special section of the LL.M. website features interview-style profiles of select graduates and current students, showcasing their diverse backgrounds, personal journeys, and career successes after graduation.

“Leyda’s recognition is well-deserved and reflects the excellence we strive for,” said Alex Limontes, managing partner at Hurst Limontes. “Her dedication, hard work, and commitment shine through in everything she does. This is also a testament to the meaningful impact she continues to make both inside and outside the courtroom,” he added.

A licensed attorney originally from San Cristóbal, Táchira, Venezuela, Schmid earned her LL.M. in Corporate and Commercial Law from IU McKinney in 2023. She now focuses her practice at Hurst Limontes on personal injury cases, including motor vehicle collisions, slip and falls, workers’ compensation, and other related matters.

The firm’s bilingual capabilities set it apart in the Indiana legal community. Through its Indianapolis Abogado initiative, Hurst Limontes serves the growing Latino population by providing seamless representation in both English and Spanish. As a native Spanish speaker, Schmid plays a vital role in bridging the language and cultural gaps, ensuring Spanish-speaking clients receive comprehensive and culturally-sensitive legal representation when they need it most.

The prestigious feature underscores Schmid’s journey from earning her law degree in Venezuela in 2018 to becoming a licensed Indiana attorney after completing the LL.M. program, which strengthened her command of U.S. legal principles and prepared her for the Indiana bar exam.

For more information, visit https://hurstlimontes.com or https://indianapolisabogado.com .

About Hurst Limontes

Founded in 1981 and led by Managing Partner Alexander Limontes, Hurst Limontes LLC is a client-focused personal injury firm in downtown Indianapolis with over a century of combined attorney experience. The firm proudly serves both English- and Spanish-speaking clients, focusing primarily on personal injury cases including automobile accidents, slip and falls, and other injury-related matters. Hurst Limontes has received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including ratings by U.S. News and Best Lawyers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0277647-bca6-42e7-846c-5a2a446dfd23