Loyola University New Orleans Named Preferred Education Partner of City of New Orleans

New Orleans, LA, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyola University New Orleans has been named the preferred education partner of the City of New Orleans, creating new pathways for approximately 5,000 city employees to advance their education and professional goals.

Rooted in a shared commitment to service, workforce development, and expanding opportunity, the partnership provides city employees with access to Loyola’s flexible online degree programs and professional development offerings designed for working adults.

The initiative is led through Loyola University New Orleans City College, which focuses on delivering accessible, high-quality education for working professionals through innovative and flexible program formats.

“Loyola’s Jesuit values call us to meet people where they are and to expand access to education in ways that strengthen both individuals and the communities they serve,” said Loyola University New Orleans President Xavier A. Cole, Ed.D. “This partnership reflects our commitment to the City of New Orleans and to those who dedicate their careers to serving others.”

“Our partnership with Loyola University New Orleans aims to create opportunities for the employees who serve our city every day,” said Mayor Helena Moreno. “Together, we are strengthening our workforce and promoting a shared commitment to opportunity, service, and the greater good of New Orleans.”

As part of the initiative, city employees receive a 15 percent tuition reduction on Loyola online degree programs, along with a 15 percent discount on select non-credit offerings through the Office of Professional and Continuing Studies. Participants also benefit from dedicated student support services, including academic advising, tutoring, and access to campus resources.

This partnership reflects a shared investment in strengthening the local workforce, supporting career mobility, and expanding access to education across New Orleans.

About Loyola University New Orleans

Founded in 1912, Loyola University New Orleans is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in the heart of New Orleans. Rooted in the Ignatian tradition of educating the whole person, Loyola is committed to academic excellence, critical inquiry, and the formation of leaders who work for justice and the common good. Loyola offers a broad range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs across disciplines including the arts, sciences, business, law, and ministry. Through its academic programs and institutes, including the Loyola Institute for Ministry, the university plays a vital role in forming pastoral leaders for the Church. Grounded in the Ignatian tradition, Loyola emphasizes discernment, accompaniment, and engagement with the complex realities of today’s world. With more than a century of impact, Loyola’s global network of over 50,000 alumni serves communities around the world.