Subsea7 awarded offshore contract for Sépia 2 in Brazil

Luxembourg – 9 April 2026 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a supermajor contract 1 by Petrobras, following a competitive tender, for the development of the Sépia 2 field located approximately 280 kilometres southeast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at a water depth of 2,170 metres in the pre-salt Santos Basin. Sépia 2 is one of the largest pre‑salt expansion phases, playing a central role in Brazil’s energy development.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) for 17 wells, including two wells from Sépia 1 project, and one gas export line with 18 risers.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro, Paris and Sutton, with offshore operations scheduled to be executed from 2029.

Yann Cottart, Senior Vice-President Brazil and Global Projects Centre West said:

“This award strengthens Subsea7’s portfolio of projects in Brazil and reinforces our established relationship with Petrobras in the pre-salt. Through strong local content, disciplined execution and close collaboration, we support projects of national importance with predictable delivery. We thank Petrobras for their continued trust and look forward to the successful delivery of the Sépia 2 project.”

Subsea7 defines a supermajor contract as being over $1.25 billion





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Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

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Contact for investment community enquiries:

Katherine Tonks

Investor Relations Director

Tel +44 20 8210 5568

ir@subsea7.com

Contact for media enquiries:

Elisa Magalhães

Marketing & External Communications Manager

Tel +55 21 3370-6629

elisa.magalhaes@subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This document may contain ‘forward-looking statements’ (within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These statements relate to our current expectations, beliefs, intentions, assumptions or strategies regarding the future and are subject to known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as ‘anticipate’, ‘believe’, ‘estimate’, ‘expect’, ‘future’, ‘goal’, ‘intend’, ‘likely’ ‘may’, ‘plan’, ‘project’, ‘seek’, ‘should’, ‘strategy’ ‘will’, and similar expressions. The principal risks which could affect future operations of the Group are described in the ‘Risk Management’ section of the Group’s Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements. Factors that may cause actual and future results and trends to differ materially from our forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to): (i) our ability to deliver fixed price projects in accordance with client expectations and within the parameters of our bids, and to avoid cost overruns; (ii) our ability to collect receivables, negotiate variation orders and collect the related revenue; (iii) our ability to recover costs on significant projects; (iv) capital expenditure by oil and gas companies, which is affected by fluctuations in the price of, and demand for, crude oil and natural gas; (v) unanticipated delays or cancellation of projects included in our backlog; (vi) competition and price fluctuations in the markets and businesses in which we operate; (vii) the loss of, or deterioration in our relationship with, any significant clients; (viii) the outcome of legal proceedings or governmental inquiries; (ix) uncertainties inherent in operating internationally, including economic, political and social instability, boycotts or embargoes, labour unrest, changes in foreign governmental regulations, corruption and currency fluctuations; (x) the effects of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster; (xi) liability to third parties for the failure of our joint venture partners to fulfil their obligations; (xii) changes in, or our failure to comply with, applicable laws and regulations (including regulatory measures addressing climate change); (xiii) operating hazards, including spills, environmental damage, personal or property damage and business interruptions caused by adverse weather; (xiv) equipment or mechanical failures, which could increase costs, impair revenue and result in penalties for failure to meet project completion requirements; (xv) the timely delivery of vessels on order and the timely completion of ship conversion programmes; (xvi) our ability to keep pace with technological changes and the impact of potential information technology, cyber security or data security breaches; (xvii) global availability at scale and commercially viability of suitable alternative vessel fuels; and (xviii) the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this document. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 9 April 2026 at 21:15 CET.

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