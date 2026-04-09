POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Power Solutions (PSIX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Power Solutions securities between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Power Solutions International, Inc. (“Power Solutions” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PSIX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions securities between May 8, 2025 and March 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 19, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Power Solutions overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) Power Solutions understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related “inefficiencies”; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Power Solutions’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Power Solutions shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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