ClinNEXUS to Participate as Featured Speaker in Suncoast Ventures Gateway Conference on Healthcare Innovation

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClinNEXUS, (or the “Company”) a data-driven healthcare company that’s redefining care coordination by uniting clinical, social, and behavioral support to improve lives and deliver better outcomes announced its participation as a sponsor and speaker in the Suncoast Ventures 2nd Annual Gateway Conference, being held April 14th – 15th in San Francisco, CA. The Conference will convene builders, decision-makers, and catalysts for change - including payers, policy makers, providers and beyond – to identify solutions that can be implemented within existing workflows, align with payer and provider incentives, and deliver measurable impact.

“We are delighted to be a part of an initiative like The Gateway, a highly curated environment of thought leaders in the healthcare industry,” said ClinNEXUS CEO and Gateway speaker, Greg Carroll, M.D. “The mission of this conference is highly important to us since collaborating with leading payors, providers, policy makers and adjacent services are paramount to our business. As a top sponsor of the conference, we want to underscore that Suncoast Ventures reinforces the mission of ClinNEXUS as an innovation partner focused on finding solutions to systemic challenges in healthcare that drive complexity, cost, access and poor outcomes.”

Dr. Carroll will be speaking on a ClinNEXUS-hosted panel, entitled, “It Takes the Whole Bench: Partnering for Community-Centered Care at Scale”. The panel will showcase how public-private collaboration, integrated workflows and payment structure alignment across health systems, health plans, clinics and community support organizations can be the key to reducing avoidable hospital utilization for vulnerable populations and ultimately achieving the goals for Enhanced Care Management that have been envisioned by CalAIM since the start of the program in 2022.

About Suncoast Ventures and The Gateway

For more information, visit https://www.suncoastvc.com

About ClinNEXUS

ClinNEXUS is a data-driven healthcare company dedicated to transforming health outcomes for underserved communities across California. By combining generative-AI insights with culturally competent, community-centered care coordinators, the company can provide tailored support that addresses critical needs like housing, transportation, and food insecurity. To view ClinNEXUS’ website, visit: http://clinnexus.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com