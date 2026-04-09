DeFi Development Corp. Chief Strategy Officer to Speak at the 2026 Centri Capital Conference

BOCA RATON, FL, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Daniel Kang will be speaking at the 2026 Centri Capital Conference on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://defidevcorp.com/investor?tab=media-events.

To register for the webcast, visit here: Registration Link



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About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

