Credit Acceptance Named 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces Award Winner

Southfield, Michigan, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a 2026 USA Today Top Workplaces award winner for the sixth consecutive year. We made it into the Top 10 again this year, with a #4 ranking in the 1,000-2,499-employee size category.

We were also recognized by Top Workplaces in the Well-Being specialty category. Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

“Being a Top Workplace reflects the commitment of our team members to be amazing to work with, take pride in what they do, and deliver on our mission of changing lives for dealers, consumers, and each other,” said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Acceptance. “Our listening culture has long been a strong and unique foundation from which we have enacted real change. In a remote work environment like ours, it’s especially important that we remain intentional about connecting and collaborating across teams and living our PRIDE values – Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest – to bring us together as one Credit Acceptance.”

Nearly 95% of our team is fully remote, giving them flexibility and creating an environment in which to do their best work as we continue changing lives and building long-term value. Through large events such as our annual Sales Leadership Exchange and the Support and Operations Alignment Retreat, plus initiatives like in-office days and regional roundtable meetings, we support connection and collaboration regardless of physical location.

This is the second workplace award we have received this year. Earlier this month, Credit Acceptance reached #18 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – our highest-ever ranking. Over the past year, we have received other accolades from Fortune including Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance™ and Best Workplace for Women™. We have also been named one of People Magazine’s Companies that Care®, a Top Workplace for Remote Work, and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, among many others.

The Top Workplaces Awards are based on a survey administered by Energage, which measures employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes proven to be indicators of high performance.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.