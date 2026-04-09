Canon Explorer of Light Atiba Jefferson Brings High-Energy Photography Experience to Patients at Seacrest Studios

Melville, NY, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy, movement, and world-class photography took center stage at Seacrest Studios at Rady Children’s Health in Orange County (Rady Children’s) as Canon Explorer of Light Atiba Jefferson visited patients for an afternoon of inspiration and creativity. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has been a digital imaging equipment partner of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation since 2024, where the nonprofit’s national network of Seacrest Studios content creation and media studios inside children’s hospitals are outfitted with Canon cameras, lenses and printers.

The event kicked off with the crowning of the "Photos in Motion" photo contest winner. Prior to the visit, patients at Rady Children’s were challenged to capture the essence of action in a single frame using Canon cameras. Atiba, known globally for his iconic skateboarding photography, served as the guest judge. After reviewing a gallery of impressive entries, which were printed on the Canon PIXMA PRO-200S, Atiba announced the winner who walked away with a premium Canon swag bag filled with creator essentials, including a Canon SELPHY QX20 photo printer.

"Seeing the creativity and the unique perspectives these kids brought to the theme of 'Photos in Motion' was incredible," said Atiba Jefferson. "Photography is all about capturing a moment in time that will never happen again and today was full of those moments, these kids truly inspired me.”

The studio transformed into a live closed-set photoshoot as Atiba demonstrated his professional process. With the help of a Seacrest Studio staff member, Josh Castaneda, performing skateboarding tricks right in the studio, Atiba showed how he freezes high-speed action using his Canon EOS R5 Mark II and PowerShot G7 X Mark III. The highlight of the afternoon came when Atiba turned the lens over to the patients. Under his mentorship, children got behind the camera to try their hand at professional photography, learning how to frame shots and trigger the shutter like a pro.

"Our partnership with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation is rooted in the belief that imaging has the power to inspire and transform,” said Sammy Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Seeing these resilient young creators, mentored by Atiba Jefferson and using Canon technology to capture their unique perspectives, is truly moving. We are honored to provide the tools that help these patients explore their creativity, build confidence, and share their stories with the world."

“We are incredibly grateful to Canon and Atiba Jefferson for bringing such energy, creativity, and inspiration to our patients,” said Kathryn Burton, Director of Patient & Family Experience and Child Life at Rady Children’s Health. “At Seacrest Studios, our mission is to give kids a space where they can express themselves, explore their creativity, and simply be kids. Watching our patients step behind the camera, learning from a world-class photographer, and seeing their ideas come to life was truly powerful. Experiences like this bring joy, build confidence, and create lasting memories for our children and families.”

The visit concluded with a Q&A session where Atiba shared stories from his storied career - from shooting skate culture in the 90s to photographing the biggest icons in basketball - leaving the patients inspired to keep chasing their own creative passions.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 overall in U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years1. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

About the Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a nonprofit organization that brings interactive media studios into pediatric hospitals to help patients find joy during treatment. Founded in 2009, RSF has grown into a national network of 14 Seacrest Studios where patients host podcasts, produce video content, and interview celebrity guests while receiving care.

In 2025, RSF delivered 8,406 hours of live programming and helped patients create 265 original shows, reaching approximately 3.1 million patients and family members. Viewed by hospital partners as a core therapeutic tool, Seacrest Studios play a meaningful role in helping children cope with hospitalization and extended medical care. Through its internship program, RSF also supports almost 50 interns a year, providing students with hands-on experience in broadcast production and empowering the next generation of industry professionals.

RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Miami, Memphis, Orange County, Orlando, Queens (NY), Salt Lake City and Washington D.C. Visit ryanseacrestfoundation.org for more information. A new studio is slated to open in New Orleans at Manning Family Children’s Hospital in early 2027.

1 Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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