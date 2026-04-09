Crane NXT Announces Dates for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

WALTHAM, Mass., April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), a premier industrial technology company, today announced its schedule for the company’s first quarter 2026 results.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after close of market by public distribution. To access the earnings release, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT’s website at www.cranenxt.com.





Earnings Call: Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Crane NXT’s website at www.cranenxt.com. The archived webcast will be available on the company’s website.





About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies that secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two market-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Detection & Traceability Technologies, Crane NXT provides innovative solutions that prevent the counterfeiting of products and identities and ensure the quality, authenticity, and traceability of products across the supply chain. Crane NXT’s approximately 6,000 employees help its customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

Investors:

Matt Roache

VP, Investor Relations

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com

www.cranenxt.com